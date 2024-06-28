The Big Picture Will Forte joins The Four Seasons, co-created by Tina Fey.

One of Netflix's most anticipated comedy projects just received a major update, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that Will Forte has joined the cast of The Four Seasons. The acclaimed performer will be joining the ranks of the show co-created by Tina Fey, who will also be starring in the series. The other co-creators of The Four Seasonsare Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The title will mark several reunions for the people involved with it, considering how Fisher, Wigfield and Fey worked together during the production of 30 Rock. At the same time, Will Forte and Tina Fey joined efforts during their time at Saturday Night Live.

The Four Seasons will be based on the 1981 movie of the same name. Written, directed by and starring Alan Alda, the film told the story of how three different couples faced the challenges of going on vacation with each other every couple of months. Inevitably, what they considered to be healthy time away from their jobs turned out to be a tense situation for everybody. The cast of The Four Seasons also included Carol Burnett, Elizabeth Alda and Len Cariou. The modern version of the story has assembled an impressive list of starts ahead of its production start.

Steve Carell, Colman Domingo and Kerri Kenney-Silver are some of the talented performers who will be seen alongside Will Forte and Tina Fey in The Four Seasons. Carell is ready to return to one of his most iconic roles in Despicable Me 4, the sequel that will explore how Gru deals with the birth of his son. And while Steve Carell is busy attempting to control the Minions once more, Colma Domingo will appear as Joe Jackson in Michael, the movie that will explore the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The Four Seasons will allow these artists to cross paths in the Netflix comedy produced by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield.

What Has Will Forte Been Up To?

Before he could get tangled in the twists and turns of The Four Seasons, Will Forte appeared in a wide variety of projects. In Sweet Tooth, the actor stepped into the shoes of Pubba, the man who raised Gus (Christian Covery) while keeping him in a cabin in the woods. Forte also makes an appearance in the most recent batch of episodes of That 90's Show, the legacy sequel that continues the narrative of That 70's Show with an entirely new generation of kids.

A release date for The Four Seasons hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.