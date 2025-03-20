Tina Fey and Steve Carell need a vacation from their vacations in the first teaser for the upcoming Netflix miniseries The Four Seasons. The new series, which Fey also wrote and produced, is an adaptation of the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

In the teaser, we meet three long-married couples: Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte, MacGruber), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!), and Danny (Colman Domingo, Sing Sing) and Claude (Marco Calvani, Borgia). Just as they're about to head off on a vacation together, one of the couples announces that they're splitting up. The series then follows the six longtime friends over the course of a year and four vacations as the news affects them. However, it's not all navel-gazing and ennui: the trailer promises skiing mishaps, tropical storms, inflatable sex dolls, and Steve Carell learning that bare feet don't mix with sea urchins. It's all set to Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," naturally.

What Other Creatives Are Behind 'The Four Seasons'?

Image via Netflix

In addition to the six stars, The Four Seasons will also feature guest appearances from Julia Lester (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Ashlyn Maddox (Law & Order), Jacob Buckenmyer (Welcome to Chippendales), Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch), Simone Recasner (The Big Leap), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Tommy Do (Hacks), Chloe Troast (Saturday Night Live), Jack Gore (Billions), Cole Tristan Murphy (Long Bright River), and Alan Alda, who wrote, directed, and starred in the original film. Fey co-created the series with 30 Rock cohorts Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher; all three also wrote and executive produced the series. Also executive producing are David Miner, Jeff Richmond, and Eric Gurian. The series will be directed by Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, Oz Rodriguez, Richmond, Domingo, and Fisher.

The original The Four Seasons had the same premise, and starred Alda, Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, and Rita Moreno. It was well-reviewed and a hit at the box office, making $50.4 million USD on a $6.5 million budget; it also sparked renewed interest in the music of Vivaldi. It also spawned a short-lived TV version in 1984.

The Four Seasons will premiere on Netflix on May 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser for The Four Seasons below.