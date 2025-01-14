Before Paddington 2 and The Gentleman, before Heretic and About a Boy, before Notting Hill and Bridget Jones, Hugh Grant made his big breakthrough in movies as the charming face of romantic comedies – and now one of his most iconic films is back in the spotlight. Four Weddings and a Funeral, the 1994 romantic comedy that made Hugh Grant into Hugh Grant, has found a new streaming home on Tubi, where it’s available to watch for free, which is the best price to pay for anything. Grant won a BAFTA for his role in the film, and with an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this is definitely one for rom-com fans to check out if they haven't already.

Written by the legendary Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually), Four Weddings and a Funeral follows Charles (Grant), a charming but commitment-phobic Brit, as he navigates a series of romantic entanglements over the course of – can you believe it? – four weddings and a funeral. While maneuvers through these social events, Charles ends up bumping into the fun and enigmatic American Carrie, played by a glowing Andie MacDowell, and the pair of them form a connection that's heartbreaking as well as heartwarming. The film’s ensemble cast includes standout performances from Kristin Scott Thomas, Simon Callow, and John Hannah in a movie that showcases the best of British humor and cinema on the highest stage.

Hugh Grant Became His 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Character

Late last year, Grant revealed that he actually tried to adopt traits from his Four Weddings character in real life, but the results were far from charming. Instead of winning people over, Grant admitted it ended up having the opposite effect, leaving people “repelled.” Following the success of the film, Grant became synonymous with romantic-comedy leads, going on to star in iconic films like Notting Hill and Love Actually.

However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor explained how the popularity of those roles led him to mistakenly believe he should embody aspects of the affable, bumbling characters he was known for. Unsurprisingly, Grant’s attempt to channel his on-screen persona off-screen didn’t land the way he hoped.

“The irony of the Richard Curtis parts I played is that they were actually character roles for me – I’m not that stutter-y, blink-y guy. The catastrophic mistake I made was that because Four Weddings was such a gigantic success, I thought, ‘Oh well, this is the way to infinite wealth and success. People are eating up that person.’ So I did him in real life: I started doing interviews. In my Golden Globe acceptance speech from 1995, I said, ‘I love you, gosh, blah blah. Thank you so much’ – what a d***. I’m playing the character because I thought everyone was eating him up. It was never me at all. People quite rightly were repelled by it in the end."

Four Weddings and a Funeral is now streaming on Tubi.

