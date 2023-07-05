Collider is delighted to share a new look at the trailer for Fourth Grade, the upcoming comedy from director Marcelo Galvāo about an uproarious meeting between the staff at an uppity private school and the clueless, wealthy parents of the children within. Gravitas Ventures, which recently acquired the North American rights to the film which was shot in 2021, plans to release the movie in theaters on July 14 in 10 markets, as well as on demand wide the same day.

In a distinguished Catholic private elementary school, a pragmatic principal and a drama teacher convene a meeting with the parents of the fourth-grade students to address a troubling incident: the discovery of a gigantic brick of marijuana which has been discovered in the class. To safeguard the school's prim and proper reputation, they deem it necessary to expel the responsible child. School of Rock, this ain't.

Amidst the gathering are ten affluent parents hailing from Pacific Palisades, CA, alongside Eddie, an outsider whose daughter recently earned a scholarship. Following a heated discussion when tempers flare and tensions run high, the principal and drama teacher are forced to leave the hostile environment, leaving Eddie as the one who is left to try and find a resolution to their issues within an hour, and becoming a beacon of hope for the rest of the parents. Meanwhile, accusations, intrigue, and insults permeate the atmosphere as the parents strive to shield their own children from harm.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Reefer Madness': The Best Movies to Watch on 4/20

Seeking a moment of respite and rational thinking, one of the parents suggests that they sample a small amount of the weed themselves. In this unexpected twist, fragile and concealed secrets are laid bare, leading to a transformation in perspectives. The issue of the weed is exposed as a breeding ground for hypocrisy, giving way to heartfelt truths and the blooming of a beautiful friendship among the parents. Who says drugs are bad?

Who Is in Fourth Grade?

The movie is directed by Marcelo Galvão and starring William Baldwin, Teri Polo, Mena Suvari, Boti Bliss, Ben Begley, Challen Cates, Keli Daniels, Pamela Dunlap, Jamison Jones, Roland Kickinger. Baldwin hails from the famous acting family of the same name, alongside the likes of brothers Alec and Stephen. Suvari is best known for her iconic role in Sam Mendes' American Beauty, while Polo's most-seen work is the Meet the Parents trilogy, in which she appeared as the wife of Ben Stiller's male nurse, Gaylord Focker.

Check out the trailer for Fourth Grade down below. The movie opens on July 14 in theaters and on demand.