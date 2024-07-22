The Big Picture Moira Walley-Beckett joins Fourth Wing as showrunner, bringing her impressive resume to the table for this high-stakes series adaptation.

Fourth Wing follows Violet at Basgiath War College, where passing means survival and failure could mean death in this unique dystopian setting.

Amazon MGM Studios has picked up Fourth Wing for adaptation, promising another hit for Prime Video with a strong backing from fans of Yarros' books.

Finally, there’s an update on the series adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy novel, Fourth Wing, as Variety reveals that Moira Walley-Beckett has been added to the creative team as its showrunner. Perhaps best known as the creator of Netflix and CBC’s Anne With an E, Walley-Beckett’s list of credits is an incredibly impressive one that puts her as an excellent choice to take on the daunting task of winning over so many book lovers. Also in her repertoire, Walley-Beckett worked with Starz as the creator and showrunner of the network’s limited series Flesh and Bone, and also stepped into the writers’ room and as a co-executive producer for six years on AMC’s Breaking Bad, the latter of which made her a three-time Emmy Award winner.

Pulling its story straight from the pages of Yarros’ bestselling books known as The Empyrean series, Fourth Wing centers around students at the Basgiath War College, where there are no report cards handed out at the end of each semester. Instead, students will know whether they passed or failed when they either walk away unscathed or are dead and buried six feet under. It’s here that audiences will meet 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, a quiet girl who, unlike her military General mother, never had much of a passion for all things war. Putting the classic trope of parental expectations to death-defying heights, everything shifts for Violet after she’s ordered by her mother to join the others vying for a spot as a dragon rider known as the Navarre.

Fourth Wing was on shelves for less than half a year before Amazon MGM Studios snatched up the rights to turn it into their latest book-to-series adaptation. The studio was joined by Outlier Society, the production company belonging to bookworm and fan-favorite actor Michael B. Jordan, who is also attached to executive produce alongside Outlier’s president, Elizabeth Raposo, Walley-Beckett, Yarros, and Liz Pelletier.

Amazon’s Latest Book Adaptation Is A Sure-Fire Hit

Close

From Reacher to Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon has been hitting audiences with some of the highest praised book-to-series adaptations in recent years. And, with the following behind Yarros’ Empyrean series, Fourth Wing will be no different. Around the time Outlier and Amazon MGM Studios were announcing the books would be turned into a show, the second of the author’s titles in the collection, Iron Flame, dropped on shelves. Next, readers can look forward to the arrival of Onyx Storm in January 2025. With five titles expected, Prime Video will have plenty of content to pull from.

As of right now, Fourth Wing doesn’t have a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more information.