FOX Orders Stop-Motion Holiday Special for “Not So Silent Nights” from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

0

FOX Entertainment has ordered a stop-motion holiday special from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the Emmy Award-winning company founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner. The all-new, irreverent special, written by Emmy Award winner Tom Root (Robot Chicken), will premiere next winter on FOX, as part of its “Not So Silent Nights” holiday-themed programming. The news comes on the heels of the studio’s new Quibi show with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Green teased a holiday special during our chat with him last year for Season 10 of Robot Chicken, but here’s our first info on just what this special will be about: As told through the twisted filter of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the visceral, action-packed hour of holiday insanity will feature classic holiday icons, including Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, who come together with brand-new minor mascots from Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving and even Daylight Savings Day.

Here’s what Green had to say about the Fox project:

“I truly love this project and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than FOX, since they’ve consistently been a leader in high-quality, provocative and subversive entertainment. We are very excited to make what we intend to be both a nostalgic and modern holiday classic.”

Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, followed up, saying:

“FOX has a long and valued history with Seth as an actor, due largely to his fantastic voice work as ‘Chris Griffin’ on FAMILY GUY. But Seth and his partners at Stoopid Buddy have created best-in-class stop-motion animation as well, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow this relationship. It also builds on our commitment to create holiday programming, and with Seth’s innate understanding of our company’s irreverent brand, we’re looking forward to a seasonal special that, simply put, could only air on FOX.”

Root added:

“As kids, we looked forward to holiday programming all year. Our goal is to give grown-ups like us – fans of FOX animated shows with sick senses of humor – a holiday program worth watching after the kids are in bed.”

The holiday special will be produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and FOX Entertainment. It will be directed by John Harvatine IV. Seth Green, Harvatine, Tom Root, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner will serve as executive producers.

Here’s more on Stoopid Buddy Stoodios: