Watch: Fox Searchlight Supercut Celebrates 25 Years of Great Movies

Over its two and a half decades of existence, Fox Searchlight has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious studios in town. That’s why so many were fearful that when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House would meddle with—or worse, shutter—the specialty studio. Fox Searchlight traditionally makes smaller films, more dramatic films, and films that cater to adult audiences. That is not exactly The Disney Way, but a new video supercut celebrating Fox Searchlight’s 25th anniversary certainly underlines why it’s so important they remain autonomous.

The officially released video runs down a litany of famous films released by Fox Searchlight, which includes four Best Picture winners: Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Shape of Water. In total, Fox Searchlight has earned 153 Oscar nominations and 39 wins. That’s an outstanding track record, and their filmography speaks for itself.

In the below video you’ll find films as varied as The Favourite, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Wrestler, Juno, Black Swan, Boys Don’t Cry, Little Miss Sunshine, and Beasts of the Southern Wild. It’s a short yet effective reminder of the kinds of movies that Fox Searchlight continues to make, while other major studios have shied away from these “smaller” stories in favor of established IP or sequels or reboots.

TL;DR Thank God for Fox Searchlight. Disney, please don’t mess this up.