All Fox Searchlight Movies Will Be Released in Theaters, Asserts Disney’s Alan Horn

Fans of the output from Fox Searchlight can breathe another sigh of relief. One big concern when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox—aside from the thousands of employees losing their jobs—was what Disney would do with the Fox Searchlight label. To put it bluntly, Disney does not make the kinds of movies that Fox Searchlight makes. The Fox subdivision has earned a reputation for producing challenging, complicated films with admittedly limited appeal—they’re not in the business of making Big Macs.

Disney has asserted that it doesn’t intend on altering or involving itself intimately n Fox Searchlight’s output, but then again they also said they wouldn’t shutter the mid-budget-focused Fox 2000 and they did, so concern was warranted. Thus far Fox Searchlight has been left alone, and the future of the studio behind four of the last 10 Best Picture Oscar-winners is looking even brighter today after another promise from Disney Chief Creative Officer and co-chairman Alan Horn.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with other studio execs assembled by THR, Horn noted that Disney was backing Fox Serchlight “100 percent because they make terrific movies with very renowned filmmakers with great casts.” But when asked if not all Fox Searchlight movies will get theatrical releases now that Disney is launching Disney+ and investing heavily in Hulu content, Horn asserted that all Fox Searchlight movies will still be released in theaters, replying “Oh I think they will, yeah.”

This is great news that signals Disney understands the value of Fox Searchlight. A movie like The Favourite doesn’t get to 10 Oscar nominations and a Best Actress win by going straight to Hulu. Moreover, that film—a period black comedy with a quirkily specific sense of humor—was a box office hit, scoring $95 million worldwide.

Indeed, Fox Searchlight not only knows how to make films that win Oscars, they know how to release those films strategically so they also make money. The Shape of Water grossed $195 million worldwide; Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri pulled in $159 million worldwide; and 12 Years a Slave grossed $187 million worldwide on its way to a Best Picture Oscar.

So hopefully, if we can take Alan Horn at his word, we can continue to see Fox Searchlight release the kinds of films its known for, in actual movie theaters, for many years to come.