Fox has been delivering quality TV shows for decades, since its inception in 1986. The broadcast TV network, however, has been producing shows for other networks since the ‘50s. Once Fox became the fourth major network alongside ABC, CBS, and NBC, however, its popularity soared. That’s thanks to some of its top shows over the last almost four decades.

While some of the best Fox shows of all time have long since ended their run, many are still going to this day. Some of these legendary shows come back with spinoffs, continuations, or sequels, others remain available to watch (or re-watch) in syndication and via streaming. They range from adult animated comedies to sitcoms, dramas, and even sci-fi.

10 'Family Guy' (1999-)

Created by Seth MacFarlane

Airing at first for just three seasons, fans were so outraged at the cancelation of Family Guy that the show returned shortly thereafter thanks to its continued popularity in syndication. The adult animated sitcom centers around the dysfunctional Griffin family, including parents Lois and Peter and their three kids, Meg, Chris, and Stewie, along with their anthropomorphic dog Brian. The running gag is Stewie’s evil nature, and him getting up to hijinks far too mature for his age with the oddly intelligent Brian.

The show is irreverent, at times vulgar, but also clever and topical, parodying stereotypes about American culture, gender, and familial dynamics. Family Guy isn’t afraid to test boundaries, drawing controversies for including topics that involve racism, homophobia, and sexism. But fans who appreciate the inappropriate potty humor and satire, a signature of MacFarlane’s, love the show. Renewed for two more seasons, Family Guy remains a popular show within the primetime line-up.

9 'Bob’s Burgers' (2011-)

Created by Loren Bouchard

Bob’s Burgers is one of the many Fox adult animated sitcoms that ushered in an era, creating a viable genre that tells unique adult stories with cartoon characters. This one is about Bob and Linda Belcher who run a family burger restaurant. It follows their adventures both at work and out in the world, including with their three kids.

Filled with musical numbers, fantasy sequences, and eccentric supporting characters, along with storylines that pay homage to popular movies through many of its seasons, Bob’s Burgers could easily work as a live action sitcom, too. With 11 Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Animated Program, the series even spawned a feature film, which will be released in 2022. There are new seasons forthcoming, so the story hasn’t yet ended for the Belchers, who have solidified their spot among the best Fox shows ever.

8 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Created by Dan Goor & Michael Schur

Andy Samberg was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday Night Live (SNL), responsible for some of the funniest comedy shorts on the sketch comedy series alongside his parody music group The Lonely Island. He successfully pivoted to television in this police procedural comedy about seven hapless detectives working for the NYPD. While their captain might be serious, the others are often corny, silly, and ridiculous. With some really cool cold opens, fun episodes, and overarching storylines amid the episodic themes, Brooklyn Nine-Ninewas was one of the funniest shows in the primetime line-up during its run.

The fabulous cast, including Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, and the late Andre Braugher, riffed wonderfully off one another, with each demonstrating their impeccable comedic timing. Surprisingly, despite positive reviews, Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine after its fifth season. However, it took only a single day for NBC to pick up the show and continue the series for three more. Nonetheless, Fox was its initial home.

7 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether

A downright hilarious sitcom with a wonderful cast and one of the most frustrating yet also satisfying “will they, won’t they?” romances, New Girl had fans glued to their screen from the very first episode. Jess (Zooey Deschanel) has just broken up with her boyfriend. Desperate to find a new place to live, she answers an ad to live in a shared apartment with three guys, and quickly inserts herself into their lives. The goofy guys are no match for the quirky schoolteacher and soon, the foursome become the best of friends, funnier when they’re together but just as humorous when apart.

Like Friends for a new generation, New Girl has several side stories going for each of the characters, all of which keep fans invested the entire way through. With conflicting personalities, bad decisions, and fun rituals, New Girl also has a killer guest list cast. The late Prince famously appeared in one episode as himself after agreeing to be on the show because he was such a big fan, according to Vulture. Once New Girl started streaming through services like Netflix after it ended, the show gained an even bigger legion of fans.

6 '24' (2001-2010)

Created by Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran

The ticking clock has never been replicated in the same way as it was on 24, a thrilling action drama told in real time. Every minute of the show is a minute in the plot, while the commercial breaks even account for time. That means each season covers a single day in the life of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as a counter-terrorist federal agent. He puts himself at the center of danger to thwart attacks and save lives with the help of his dutiful and incredibly intelligent senior analyst, Chloe O’Brien (Mary Lynn Rajksub) who helps from back at the office.

The use of split screens to depict events happening simultaneously added to the tension, while storylines like Jack protecting a presidential candidate from assassination or stopping a nuclear bomb kept viewers at the edges of their seats. 24 was the type of show fans couldn’t wait to queue up at night to watch every week, especially because of every episode’s cliffhanger ending. The show’s popularity led to a 12-episode limited series called 24: Live Another Day that aired four years after the show ended with Sutherland and Rajksub reprising their roles, as well as a short-lived spin-off 24: Legacy. To this day, 24 remains the longest-running espionage or counter-terrorism-themed TV drama in the U.S., having aired for a total of nine seasons.

5 'Arrested Development' (2003-2006)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz

Fox has a history of canceling shows that lead to fan campaigns to bring them back, and Arrested Development is one of the most talked about ones. Following fan outcry when Fox canceled Arrested Development after three seasons, Netflix resurrected it seven years later for two more for a total of five seasons. The absurdist humor sitcom is about the once wealthy Bluth family that finds themselves in a precarious position when their patriarch is arrested and sent to prison. The entire family is dysfunctional and eccentric, though son Michael (Jason Bateman) seems to be the only level-headed of the bunch. With dad gone, it's up to him to desperately try and reign in his ridiculous siblings and other family members. Meanwhile, even though he’s away in prison, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) still manages to manipulate and control his family.

Arrested Development has an incredible cast that includes, alongside Bateman and Tambor, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, and David Cross. The recurring cast is just as impressive, including Henry Winkler, Liza Minnelli, and the late Carl Weathers. Earning seven Emmy Award nominations for its first season and winning five, Arrested Development goes down as one of Fox’s best ever, despite only lasting for about half of its run on that network.

4 'Married…With Children' (1987-1997)

Created by Michael G. Moye & Ron Leavitt

One of those sitcoms from the ‘80s that would likely never fly today, Married…With Children pushed boundaries, but fans were enthralled with the now iconic characters. Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill) is a depressed women’s shoe salesman who despises his life, often reminiscing about his good ol’ days in high school playing football. His wife Peggy (Katey Sagal) is a stay-at-home wife who doesn’t do much. Their two teenage kids, Kelly (Christina Applegate) and Bud (David Faustino) do their own thing while Peggy watches daytime talk shows, eats bons-bons, and gossips with her neighbor Marcy (Amanda Bearse). The series follows the family as they deal with everyday parenting, financial, and marital challenges.

Despite the misogynistic storylines, including Al frequently fat shaming his heavier female customers, treating his wife poorly, or poking fun at Marcy’s unfeminine appearance, Married…With Children is bitingly funny. His jokes and insults are so far out there, it’s clear that they’re more parody than genuine mockery. The show might have a place in today’s more politically correct TV landscape, after all, since an animated revival is reportedly in the works, according to Variety.

3 'The X-Files' (1993-2002)

Created by Chris Carter

This sci-fi drama has become part of pop culture history and, through its run as well as after, gained a cult following. The X-Files raises important questions about science versus the unexplained through the lenses of FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigating various strange occurrences. While Mulder believes in the supernatural and conspiracy theories, Scully, a doctor, is convinced that there’s a scientific answer to everything. But the more complex the cases they investigate become, and the more they uncover government secrets, the less skeptical Scully becomes about the existence of otherworldly beings. And the more the pair get drawn into the weird happenings. Along with the scary monster-driven single episodes, there’s also an overarching story about a pending alien invasion.

The X-Files is just as much about the relationship between Mulder and Scully and their differing views as it is about the cases themselves. Following its tremendous success and as fan service, The X-Files returned for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018, respectively, with both Duchovny and Anderson reprising their roles.

2 'Beverly Hills, 90210' (1990-2000)

Created by Darren Star

One of the defining teen dramas of the ‘90s, a generation of kids grew up watching Beverly Hills, 90210 and watching the teens go through coming-of-age challenges just as they did. The setting might be a high school in the swanky neighborhood of Beverly Hills, filled with rich kids. But many of the stories were still relatable. It begins when Brenda (Shannon Doherty) and Brandon (Jason Priestley) move to town from Minnesota and try to acclimate to their new setting and new classmates, who are beach bums, not small-town kids. The show focuses on typical teen issues like dating, love triangles, good grades, peer pressure, and cliques. But it also tackled serious and controversial topics throughout its run, including in some of the best episodes.

From alcoholism to teenage sex, domestic violence, eating disorders, and sexual assault, nothing was off limits. The story took twists and turns as the characters aged out of high school and joined adult life. Beverly Hills, 90210 spawned a modern-day reboot in 2008 called 90210 that enjoyed a healthy five-season run along with other spin-offs like Melrose Place. But it’s the original that remains one of the most influential teen dramas of all time, not just for Fox, but overall for television.

1 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Created by Matt Groening

As the longest-running animated series in the U.S., the longest-running U.S. sitcom, and the longest-running U.S. scripted primetime series, there’s no question that The Simpsons tops the list. The satirical animated sitcom has aired on Fox for its entire run. Original fans are now in their 40s while newer ones in Gen Alpha are becoming familiar with it, too, and the show is just as funny and relevant today as it was decades ago. While The Simpsons is technically for adults, jokes are cleverly presented to go over a child’s head, making The Simpsons a favorite of kids as well as adults.

The series centers around the Simpsons family; parents Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (Julia Kavner) and their three kids, Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie (Cartwright). Though the show has been on the air for over 35 years, the characters never age. The cast of talented voice actors has largely remained unchanged as well, with only a handful of actors handling almost all the voices. The dynamic between family members and the distinct personalities, from the dimwitted dad Homer to the mischievous son Bart, makes the show both witty and silly at the same time. The Simpsons uses humor to touch on serious subjects, from politics to socioeconomic issues. In fact, there are many times when The Simpsons has been credited with predicting the future, discussing events and situations in episodes that actually ended up happening (often because writers have their finger on the pulse of societal habits). The show might seem ridiculous, but beneath the yellow-skinned, big-eyed characters is actual depth, wit, and intelligence in the writing.

