As Upfront week starts for FOX, the network announced the slate of new and returning programs that will compose its 2022-2023 television season. To companies, it’s a chance to start analyzing where to put their advertisements. For us TV fans, it translates into checking out if our favorite shows have been renewed and which new ones sound interesting enough to check out. Today, the channel announced three new dramas, two new animated comedies, and one new unscripted series coming to its lineup.

The returning series slate doesn’t come with much surprise, especially in the animated TV section: cornerstone series The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers all return for seasons 34, 20, and 13, respectively. Relatively new animated series The Great North is also coming back for Season 3. In the live-action department, spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for Season 4, Call Me Kat returns for Season 3, and The Cleaning Lady, Housebroken, and Welcome to Flatch have all secured their sophomore season.

Reality competition series are also confirmed to return: highly popular culinary show Hell’s Kitchen comes back for Season 20, and culinary/investigative series Crime Scene Kitchen will unveil more kitchen secrets in season 2. Viewers will also be able to tune in and be intrigued by costumed performers when The Masked Singer comes back to Season 8.

Image via Fox

RELATED: NBC Reveals Fall Lineup of New and Returning Shows, Including 'Quantum Leap' and 'Lopez vs Lopez'

For its new slate of series, FOX is betting on some formulas that translated into successful shows before: Monarch, for example, mirrors the music industry’s behind-the-scenes drama that fueled series like Empire. The new series centers around the Romans, the first family of country music in America. Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) and multi-platinum country musician Trace Adkins star as Dottie Cantrell and Albie Roman, the couple that birthed a country music dynasty in Texas. Anna Friel (The Girlfriend Experience) plays their ruthless daughter Nicky, who will stop at nothing to protect the family name. Monarch is created by Melissa London, who makes her series writing debut. Jon Feldman (Designated Survivor) serves as showrunner.

Accused is set to be an intriguing ride that keeps you guessing: the anthology series centers around a courtroom in which a defendant speaks out, and the only version of the story that viewers will get is the defendant’s. So are they lying? The series is adapted from a BAFTA-winning British show, and it is executive produced by 24 and Homeland’s Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon along with The Good Doctor and House M.D.’s David Shore. Directors tapped to helm episodes from the series include Michael Chiklis (The Shield), Marlee Matlin (CODA), and Billy Porter (Pose).

Police procedural fans are set to get their new fix with Alert, which will center around a different missing person’s case in every episode. The season-long arc, however, will be the story of a detective whose son’s kidnapping prompted her to join the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit. Six years after investigating the disappearance of other people, her world turns upside down when evidence of her child’s whereabouts come to light. The Blacklist’s John Eisendrath serves as showrunner.

The animated series’ slate from FOX is getting two new companions: Grimsburg follows the greatest detective ever Marvin Flute (voiced by Jon Hamm), who’s tasked with decoding some people he can’t figure out: his ex-wife and estranged son. Krapopolis hails from Emmy winner Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), and it follows a family of gods, demigods, and mythical creatures trying to survive each other in ancient Greece. The previously announced voice cast for this whacky series includes Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry, and more.

Last but not least, FOX revealed some additions that will certainly spark viewers' and advertisers' interests, with new competition series Gordon Ramsey’s Food Stars on the way. They also announced that new seasons of Lego Masters and Fantasy Island, which were slated to premiere in the summer, have now joined the in-season slate of programming due to their popularity. The network revealed there is all-new content coming to Tubi as well, with animated films Pastacolypse, Millenial Hunter, and Brig Bruh coming to the streamer, as well as Damon Wayans and Pam Grier-led Cinnamon, and as many as 12 new documentaries slated to premiere across the 2022-2023 season.

FOX is yet to announce the fall schedule and premiere dates for all the returning and new series, movies, and documentaries.

The Untapped Potential of the Blair Witch Franchise

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (601 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe