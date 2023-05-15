As many productions come to a pause amid the Writers Guild of America's strike, Fox continues to refuse to meet the demands of fair wages and protection against AI tools, loading up on unscripted programming for its 2023-2024 slate. The broadcast network has remained vague regarding its fall lineup, unable to promise new programming to advertisers until negotiations with the WGA bring the strike to a conclusion, and production on upcoming shows resumes.

Fox has released its primetime series slate for 2023-2024, revealing almost a near equal amount of scripted and unscripted show - 13 and 12 respectively. The network's lineup of unscripted programming sees a renewal for several shows including Farmer Wants a Wife and Special Forces, as well as Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares which returns to the network for the first time since 2014. I Can See Your Voice also returns after taking the 2022-2023 season off. The network has also announced two new game shows: the David Spade hosted Snake Oil and We Are Family, hosted by Corinne and Jamie Foxx. This follows an update from Corinne regarding her father's health, revealing that the actor had been released from hospital following an unspecified medical complication in April. We Are Family is set to be produced by those behind the musical game show Beat Shazam, which Jamie Foxx also hosts.

It remains unclear whether the network's next TV season will begin this fall, with Fox electing to not unveil its schedule. This follows the WGA's decision to go on a nationwide strike earlier this month, with studios and producers refusing to negotiate with writers' proposals on such issues as fair pay, insurance and protection against the use of AI tools in the development of new projects. The strike has thus resulted in many shows pausing production or facing cancelation. Speaking to reporters, Fox Entertainment's Executive Vice President of Program Planning and Content Strategy Dan Harrison said “rather than announce a schedule today that we may not be able to meet this fall, we will hold back until we have a better handle on what programming will be available."

While Fox loads up on unscripted programming amid the strike, Harrison noted that on account of the production schedule for animation, the network will have original episodes lined up ready to air for the fall during its Sunday animation block. Animated shows Krapopolis and Grimsburg are set to join the network following both shows receiving orders back in 2021. The former is set to star Game of Thrones' Hannah Waddingham and has been renewed through to season three, while the latter stars Jon Hamm and has already been renewed for a second season.

While it remains unclear how long the strike will continue for, the previous writers' strike ran for 100 days beginning in November 2007 and ultimately ending in February 2008.