Tight continuity is one of the key strengths that makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe the immensely successful imaginary world that it is. Although there have, understandably, been a few mistakes about how the timing of different events relate to one another (looking at you, Spider-Man: Homecoming prologue), for the most part, the artists involved have done an excellent job at making the development of the characters and world building progress in logical, compelling ways across the assortment of films and series within the franchise. One of the MCU’s predecessors was much less successful in this regard. Throughout its 20-year history, 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise (which is being fully tied to the MCU with the hotly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine) explored much of Marvel’s expansive mutant mythology, but there are a host of discrepancies between the 13 films in the series relating to details about characters’ ages, histories, and much more.

The Original X-Men Films Flow Together Nicely

To be fair, the first three X-Men films, which make up a traditional trilogy, flow together fairly seamlessly, building on one another’s events in a normal, mostly linear story. The only really noticeable continuity issues result from some of the Easter eggs and comic book references included throughout as fan service. In addition to their main ensembles, each film in the trilogy features at least a few cameos from other famous X-Men comic book characters. In several instances, some of these briefly seen characters received expanded roles in subsequent films, often with different actors taking on the parts.

Arguably the most notable examples of this happening are with the characters Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat, John Allerdyce/Pyro, and Hank McCoy/Beast. Sumela Kay cameos as Kitty in the original X-Men film, exchanging a single line of dialogue with Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) before using her famous mutant superpower to walk through walls. During a sequence in the sequel, X2: X-Men United, a younger girl (Katie Stuart) flees a military attack on Charles’ school for mutants, using the same powers. Stuart is also credited as playing Kitty, although the character is not referred to by name in the film. Finally, Elliot Page portrayed Kitty in a significant supporting part in the third film, X-Men: The Last Stand, before reprising the role in the film’s crossover sequel, X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Likewise, Aaron Stanford took over the role of Pyro in X2 and The Last Stand after Alexander Burton briefly played the part in X-Men, and after Steve Bacic’s cameo as Hank in X2, Kelsey Grammer debuted in the role in The Last Stand. Hank’s appearances are especially disparate, as Bacic is shown in the character’s human form, while Grammer’s version features the character’s distinctive blue skin, fur, and other animalistic traits, although this change could be attributed to Hank’s mutation developing further as is the case in the comics. Stanford is set to reprise the role of Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Grammer’s Hank has already made subsequent cameos in both Days of Future Past and the MCU film The Marvels.

The 2013 film The Wolverine, the second spin-off focusing on Hugh Jackman’s titular character, also known as Logan, features three of Jackman’s original X-Men co-stars (Stewart, Famke Janssen, and Sir Ian McKellen) and respects the continuity of the trilogy, following Logan as he mourns the second death of Jean Grey (Janssen) in The Last Stand.

The X-Men Prequels Greatly Confused Continuity

After The Last Stand was released in 2006, the franchise focused largely on spin-offs and prequels set in disparate time periods and locations. These films often contradicted one another in various ways. For example, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Tahyna MacManus portrays a teenage mutant with the same ability to transform her skin into a diamond-hard substance, just as the adult villain Emma Frost — who is played by January Jones in X-Men: First Class — does, suggesting that they are the same character, even though First Class takes place more than a decade before Origins. The series has the opposite problem with its depiction of the character William Stryker. Danny Huston plays Stryker in Origins, first meeting Logan during the Vietnam War, while Josh Helman, who is more than 20 years younger than Huston, occupies the role starting in Days of Future Past, which is partially set at most a handful of years prior to Origins, given that it also features scenes of the character operating in Vietnam.

First Class and the quartet of prequel films it started, which follow younger versions of Charles (James McAvoy) and his friend and ideological rival Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (Michael Fassbender) more noticeably contradict aspects of the plots of past films, including the original trilogy, despite also nominally attempting to provide a backstory for those entries. For example, in X-Men, Stewart’s Charles says that he was 17 when he first met Erik (played in the original film by McKellen) but McAvoy was in his 30s and could not pass as a teenager when First Class was released in 2011.

Likewise, Stewart’s Charles notes that Erik helped him build Cerebro, the machine that amplifies his telepathic powers, but in First Class, a younger Hank (Nicholas Hoult) designed it before meeting Charles and Erik and the latter simply watches Charles use it. And most significantly, a flashback in The Last Stand shows Charles and Erik still on good terms and working together, with Charles walking, 20 years before the main events of the film, which is established as taking place in a “not too distant future” of its release date, even though First Class, which is set in 1962, shows their falling out, during which Erik accidentally deflected a bullet into Charles’ back, paralyzing him.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' United Timelines, Only for Them To Diverge Again

Despite the plethora of discrepancies between them, Days of Future Past still implies that the first seven films take place in a single continuity. Logan, whose mutant healing power drastically slows his aging, allowing Jackman to play him in various time periods, has his mind sent back in time from a dystopian 2023 to occupy his younger body in 1973 and meet the First Class iterations of other characters. Partially through the film, McAvoy’s Charles reads his mind, with footage from Origins being included in Logan’s thoughts along with that of the original trilogy, despite the aforementioned contradictions between Origins and Days of Future Past.

The Wolverine previously featured a mid-credits scene teasing Days of Future Past’s 2023 storyline, establishing that the original cast members featured were still playing the same iterations of their characters from the trilogy. Although Logan is successful in his mission to alter the past, and therefore the future, upon returning to a more idyllic 2023, he still remembers the original timeline. This makes this version the character who has experienced the events of the most films in the franchise.

But after this effort to tie everything together, the subsequent films continued to contradict both one another and their predecessors. The 1990s-set X-Men: Dark Phoenix shows a younger Jean (Sophie Turner) developing the titular unstable alter ego after gaining additional power from an extraterrestrial Phoenix Force, even though the film’s immediate predecessor, X-Men: Apocalypse, established that she was always in possession of the increased power she wields as Phoenix but subconsciously repressed it. Dark Phoenix also kills the character off even though Janssen’s older version is shown alive decades later in Days of Future Past’s epilogue, although admittedly, the vaguely defined nature of the Phoenix entity creates possible ways to rectify this.

The simply-titled Logan, which was originally intended to be Jackman’s final film in the titular role, is widely interpreted as taking place in an independent timeline (making it easy for Deadpool & Wolverine to reference it without too many complications) with only a few events from prior films — such as the original X-Men’s climactic sequence inside the Statue of Liberty — having taken place and not even necessarily as they were previously shown to. The franchise’s final entry, The New Mutants, attempted to retroactively connect its storyline to that of Logan, but the inclusion of adolescent mutants in the former’s world complicates this, as Logan explicitly states that the species is nearing extinction after 25 years in which no natural mutant births have occurred. And, of course, the prior two Deadpool films seemingly take place within their own isolated world but make frequent references to almost all of the proceeding entries, regardless of the continuity implications, for the sake of their meta, fourth wall-breaking humor.

This confusing history is often described by detractors as a major flaw of the X-Men films, but doing so subjects the series to inconsistent standards. The simple fact is that the series’ loose approach to continuity (or the lack of it) is much more common than the more highly organized compilation of the MCU. Most long-running film franchises, such as the James Bond films and horror series like Halloween, have at least a few installments’ whose plots cannot logically coexist with one another within one world.

And superhero comics, especially the X-Men franchise, continue for so long and feature so many interconnected storylines, that retcons and other apparent flaws in continuity have become accepted as inevitable and common place. So, while none of the characters and stories from the X-Men films developed with the same degree of continued progression as some of those from the MCU (which, again, does have its own logical flaws), these discrepancies can’t really be said to significantly impact the quality of any of the films, neither the stronger nor the less compelling ones.

