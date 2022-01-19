Fra Fee has joined the Disney+ prequel series for Beauty and the Beast, starring Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou (also known as Louie). According to Variety, Fee will be playing Prince Benoit Berlioz, a handsome childhood friend of LeFou's sister Tilly (played by Briana Middleton) who, when the two reunite, finds a charismatic and confident prince where her friend Benoit once stood.

The prequel series is set to take place years before we meet Gaston and LeFou in Belle's world, and features both Gaston and LeFou going on a journey with Tilly as they set out to on an adventure connected to Tilly's past. While not many fans would find interest in a story centered around the buff man who tried to kill the Beast for simply falling in love, the series does sound appealing for fans of the world of Beauty and the Beast at large.

We've never really gotten a look into the world of Beauty and the Beast prior to Belle's father leaving to show the world his invention, and falling into the hands of Prince Adam. Other than Gaston's desire to marry Belle, we don't know much else about the villain outside of what we saw in the animated movie, and the new look from Evans in the 2017 live-action version starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The series is intriguing just because we know nothing of the world before the movie, but the show still has a lot to answer for in how Gaston became the villain we know him to be, and why LeFou stood by his side at all.

The addition of Middleton's Tilly and Fee's Prince Benoit Berlioz gives us a bit more insight into where the show could take us as an audience, which seems to be focused on Louie's family and away from totally being focused on Gaston. The prequel series is the first for Disney+ in expanding the world of their live-action Disney movies to their new television format and the addition of Fee is interesting, to say the least.

Most recently, we saw Fee as Kazi Kazimerczak in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where he starred opposite Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, aka Echo, as she searched for answers to who killed her father. Fee also has a large fanbase from his work in the Tom Hooper musical adaptation Les Misérables from 2012. Getting to see him take on the role of Prince Beniot Berlioz will be a new and exciting adventure for fans — and more fashionable of a view, especially since the last time he was on-screen was while wearing a tracksuit.

