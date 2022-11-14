The Fraggles are getting into the holiday spirit this year, as Apple TV+ has just released a flashy new trailer for the highly anticipated Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock holiday special, Night of the Lights. The special episode will premiere globally on Friday, November 18, and will feature all new adventures, and plenty of holiday cheer. Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober as they discover and enjoy the magic of the holiday season and make friends along the way.

The trailer opens with upbeat music, as Uncle “Traveling” Matt (Dave Goelz) falls through a chimney, and declares “Happy Night of the Lights!” The Night of the Lights is the biggest holiday for the Fraggles, and the Rock is filled with lights, song, and cheer. The rest of the 50-second trailer shows the lovable entourage embarking on an adventure to find the brightest light and the true meaning of the holiday.

The series is created by the Jim Henson Company, and is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Alex Cuthbertson, and Matt Fusfeld. The holiday special is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi, and features the voices of Dave Goelz, David Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Patti LaBelle, and Kenan Thompson.

Fraggle Rock is a children’s musical fantasy comedy that originally aired in the 1980s. Created by Jim Henson, Fraggle Rock debuted in 1983 as a family-friendly show, and was applauded for using the puppet characters as an allegory for serious issues, such as prejudice, spirituality, identity, environment, and social conflict. The show ended in 1987, but Apple TV+ recently renewed interest in the show with a reboot called Fraggle Rock: Rock On! , which aired in 2020. The short series was so successful that Apple TV+ ordered complete reboot of Fraggle Rock with full-length episodes. Known as Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the full-length series premiered in January and has been a hit with viewers ever since.

In addition to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple has other partnerships with The Jim Henson Company, including Harriet The Spy and Slumberkins. Apple TV+ is also the streaming destination for the original Fraggle Rock series, as well as the other bonus episodes, including “Down at Fraggle Rock”, “Doozer Music”, and “Fraggle Songs”.

The Night of the Lights holiday special will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 18. Checkout the official trailer below: