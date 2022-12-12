Apple TV+ is going back to the Rock for another round. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has been renewed for a second season on the streamer, and it's slated to be a massive one, per Deadline. The acclaimed children's series will see some major talent added upon its return, including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Emmy winners Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek). Emmy nominee Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) will also be returning after making his debut on the Rock last season and appearing in the "Night of the Lights" holiday special. Production on Season 2 of the reboot series has already begun in Calgary, Canada.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock returns to the world of Jim Henson's beloved musical comedy puppet series, where the Fraggles Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, and Red enjoy adventures alongside the Doozers and the Gorgs. Season 2 will apparently bring these three groups closer together as big changes affect the Rock and everyone there. They'll be forced to confront their past and ultimately move forward toward a better future for Fraggle Rock created through their interdependence. Of course, the synopsis promises more silliness, songs, and dancing as their adventures go along.

The Jim Henson Company created the series with Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Alex Cuthbertson, and Matt Fusfeld serving as executive producers. Season 1 featured the voices of Tartaglia, Karen Prell, Dave Goelz, Donna Kimball, andJordan Lockhart alongside talented guest stars like Patti LaBelle, Kenan Thompson, Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, Diggs, and even the Foo Fighters. There are some powerhouse voices aboard Season 2 though. DeBose has shown off her pipes on screen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and in the musical comedy series Schmigadoon! while Goldstein previously posted a video performing The Muppets Christmas Carol in six minutes. O'Hara is no slouch either, known for her excellent singing in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is One of Apple's Big Children's Series Successes

The return to the Rock has been a worthwhile one for Apple thus far. In recapturing the magic of the original series, Back to the Rock has also captured some hardware, earning recognition from the Sentinel Awards for Outstanding Children's Programming and walking away from the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards with four nominations. Collider's own Maggie Boccella gave the first season an A- in her glowing review of the series, saying, "Back to the Rock is a loving, worthy reminder that there is joy to be found in everyday life, even when things seem hard."

Season 1 of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock as well as the "Night of the Lights" holiday special can currently be streamed on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer for the series holiday special below.