The Big Picture Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, featuring your favorite cave-dwelling puppets and their love for radishes.

Season 2 of Fraggle Rock introduces major A-list talent like Adam Lambert and Catherine O'Hara, joining the beloved Muppet performers.

Get ready for new adventures with the Fraggles and Doozers as they return to the Rock on March 29 - don't miss out on the fun!

Get your traveling gear ready, because we’re headed Back to the Rock! The Jim Henson Company is returning to the world of Fraggle Rock this Friday, and to celebrate, Collider is excited to premiere a special sneak peek at the upcoming season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, featuring everyone’s favorite cave-dwelling puppets and their favorite food: radishes.

Radishes are the centerpiece of the Fraggle Rock ecosystem, collected from the garden of the dreaded Gorgs (who live above ground) by the brave Mokey. They’re then prepared by Boober, whose cooking skills rival that of any Fraggle in the land — and probably any human too. But while Boober shows off his impressive radish hibachi skills (rabachi? hibadish?), the other Fraggles are distracted by some delicious-looking strawberries that Mokey found in the Gorgs’ garden, missing the show he’s putting on. While it seems like Mokey didn’t intend to steal Boober’s thunder, he’s put out all the same, leaving viewers to wonder what will happen between the two.

The Fraggles Are Joined By Some Major A-List Talent This Season

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Along with the Fraggles’ regular adventures, the upcoming season of Back to the Rock features a whole host of new guest stars, including Brett Goldstein as Pryce, Daveed Diggs as Jamdolin, Catherine O’Hara as Leader, and current Queen frontman Adam Lambert as The Great Glitterini. They star alongside longtime Muppet performers, including Karen Prell, Donna Kimball, Dave Goelz, Kevin Clash, and John Tartaglia, the latter of whom currently serves as the creative supervisor for all of Fraggle Rock and beyond.

Fraggle Rock was originally conceived in 1983 and ran for five seasons, featuring Prell and Goelz alongside puppeteering icons Steve Whitmire and Jerry Nelson. The upbeat, underground dwelling Fraggles (along with their smaller counterparts, the Doozers) were brought back for a series of shorts on Apple TV+ in 2020, before Back to the Rock was commissioned and premiered in 2022.

Season two of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres on Apple TV+ on March 29. Check out the exclusive clip above.