Before Jim Henson’s musical creatures come back with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Collider is excited to premiere a new single from the series featuring Patti LaBelle, the Grandmother of Soul. Featured on the song "Shine On Us Now", LaBelle is one of the many musical guest stars involved with the soundtrack of the Fraggle Rock revival, which is coming exclusively to Apple TV+.

Created by legendary puppetmaster Henson, Fraggle Rock follows a group of underground musical Muppet creatures called Fraggles, who like to spend their time enjoying life and exploring the world. The franchise also features Doozers, creatures so focused on work that they forget to have fun sometimes. In 2020, Apple TV+ brought Henson’s iconic creatures back with a series of shorts called Fraggle Rock: Rock On! The shorts were so well-received that Apple TV+ announced a full-length reboot of the musical series, which is finally getting released this week.

Since music is at the core of the Fraggle Rock franchise, Apple TV+ is bringing some of the industry’s most iconic voices to join the Fraggles. Besides LaBelle, the new series also features Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, Daveed Diggs, and even the Foo Fighters. The complete soundtrack Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, featuring both classic and new songs, will be available on January 21, the same day the series premieres on Apple TV+.

The new reboot brings back the fun-loving Fraggles Gobo (John Tartaglia), Red (Karen Prell), Boober (Dave Goelz), Mokey (Donna Kimball), Wembley (Jordan Lockhart), and Uncle Travelling Matt (Dave Goelz), along with a few new Fraggles and Doozers. Prell and Goelz are reprising the roles they had in the original series, which ran from 1983 to 1987. As for Tartaglia, he remains involved with the franchise after having written all six of the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts.

A couple of weeks ago, the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock trailer promised the new series would honor Henson’s original work. The trailer is overflowing with good energy as the Fraggles go on adventures to find out more about the world and discover the joys of everyday life. The new series also has its fair share of catchy songs that will make a whole new generation spend their days humming with a smile on their faces.

Fraggle Rock and Fraggle Rock: Rock On! are both available to Apple TV+ subscribers now. All thirteen episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock debut on the streaming platform tomorrow, January 21. Check out the all-new single below:

