It's a party down in Fraggle Rock today! The highly-anticipated reboot of the beloved Jim Henson series Fraggle Rock is set to drop at the end of this month and Apple TV+ has just released a new trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The trailer features the iconic Muppet creatures created by Henson, a catchy musical number, bright colors, and a sense of daring adventure inherent to Fraggle Rock. The new reboot brings back memorable, fun-loving Fraggles Gobo (John Tartaglia), Red (Karen Prell), Boober (Dave Goelz), Mokey (Donna Kimball), Wembley (Jordan Lockhart), and Uncle Travelling Matt (Kevin Clash), along with a few new Fraggles and Doozers.

Following the success of the streaming platform's Fraggle Rock shorts, Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, in early 2020, Apple TV+ announced a full-length reboot of the musical muppet series. The wait for the reboot is nearly over, with all 13 episodes premiering at once on January 21. Prell and Goelz who are reprising their roles from the original series are also co-executive producers for the new series. Other executive producers for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock include The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, Tartaglia, and New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson are also listed as executive producers. Tartaglia also wrote all 6 of the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts.

If this trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is any indication, the reboot will remain true to the joy and wonder of the original series while breathing new life into these characters and their wonderfully weird world.

The trailer begins with Uncle Travelling Matt showing Gobo the iconic hole in the wall that bridges the gap between our world and that of the Fraggles. From there the preview calls upon much of the iconic imagery of the opening theme for the original series, featuring shots of Doc and her dog, Sprocket, Doozers hard at work, and Gorgs trying to catch our small Fraggle friends. The new series will include voice performances by special guest stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, and an appearance by Foo Fighters.

The original series ran from 1983 to 1987 and starred voice actors Prell, Gerard Parkes, Kathryn Mullen, Steve Whitmire, Goelz, and Jerry Nelson, alongside muppet performers Tim Gosley, Terry Angus, Bob Stutt, and Cheryl Wagner. Fraggle Rock and Fraggle Rock: Rock On! are both available to Apple TV+ subscribers now and all 13 episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will be available on January 21, 2022, happy rockin' Fraggles! Check out the new trailer below.

