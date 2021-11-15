Get ready for a blast from the past, folks. Those of a certain era will recall that Jim Henson's Muppets were, for a relatively brief period in the '80s, joined by the colorful, carefree Fraggles, the 22-inch tall citizens of Fraggle Rock (they enjoy a thirty-minute work week, which we're sure parents up and down the country would too love to have). While it was announced last year that Apple TV+ had ordered a new full-length series off the back of the successful Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts, a trailer for the reboot, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, has just been released.

The trailer certainly lives up to Apple's earlier promise to capture "the same spirit of the classic," with its bold litany of colors and characters - backed by that catchy old theme song. Classic Fraggles Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey and Boober are all here, and a statement from Apple promises a new collection of Fraggle characters. It reads:

"Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world."

They're still keeping their cards pretty close to their chest as to what we'll catch our old Fraggle friends actually doing down by the Rock. But that the focus seems to be on not only caring for the world, but the connections between disparate societies and groups - as was one of the central themes of the original show - feels very timely indeed.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.

Watch the trailer below. The reboot will debut on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

