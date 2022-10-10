If you grew up with Jim Henson, you’re certainly familiar with the Fraggles, the lovely little puppets at the center of Fraggle Rock, one of Henson’s most iconic creations. This year, those lovable little adventurers returned to screens with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a new series filled top to bottom with adventure — and music! And now, to celebrate those tunes, The Jim Henson Company has partnered with Lake Shore Records to release a new picture disc vinyl for the series, and Collider is excited to premiere your very first look at the beautiful new piece of wax.

Pressed by a company known for distributing iconic soundtracks for films like Bill and Ted Face the Music and series like Bridgerton and Stranger Things, the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock vinyl is filled to the brim with foot-tapping, family friendly tunes, playing all your favorite songs from the sequel series to the Henson classic, including the ever-memorable theme. Also included on the vinyl are some special guest appearances, from iconic vocalists like Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, and even the Foo Fighters!

And even better: the “Fraggle Rockin’” picture disc isn’t just your ordinary black piece of vinyl. No, it gives you a better look at all your favorite Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober — in stunning color, showing off the vivid excitement of the gang and their adventures, encased in a gorgeous sleeve also showing off the silliness of your favorite puppet pals. The record is a perfect piece to display or play — though certainly, the Fraggles would prefer you play it, because how can you have fun without a little music?

The album is the perfect gift for any long-time Fraggle (or Henson) fan, and is even worth having around if you’ve got young ones in the house. Fraggle Rock helped shape a generation of children, and now, Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober can bring the fun to a whole new crop of kiddos, and through the power of song to boot.

The Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock vinyl will be available on January 9, 2023, and fans can preorder their copy from Lake Shore Records, and stream the full series on Apple TV+. Check out the disc and the full tracklist down below:

Image via Lake Shore Records

Track Listing:

Side A

01. Fraggle Rock Theme – Fraggle Rock 1:03

02. Party in Fraggle Rock – Fraggle Rock 1:39

03. Hip, Hip, Hooray – Fraggle Rock 0:58

04. Only Way Home – Fraggle Rock 1:19

05. Floop, Bloop, and Whoop – Fraggle Rock 0:43

06. Shine On Us Now (Moon Come Soon) – Fraggle Rock, Patti LaBelle 1:43

07. Every Voice – Fraggle Rock 1:54

08. Doozer Marching Song – Fraggle Rock 1:20

09. Merggle Moon Migration – Fraggle Rock 1:30

10. Share and You’re Not Alone – Fraggle Rock 1:21

11. Chase the Wind – Fraggle Rock, Cynthia Erivo 1:38

12. Go With the Flow – Fraggle Rock, Daveed Diggs 2:04

13. Glow Away – Fraggle Rock 1:27

14. That’s Not What I Want – Fraggle Rock 1:16

15. Legend of Icy Joe – Fraggle Rock 1:28

Side B

16. New Day’s Day – Fraggle Rock 1:40

17. Dream a Dream and See – Fraggle Rock, Ed Helms 1:49

18. Craggle Lagoon – Fraggle Rock 1:24

19. Doozer Stick Jingle – Fraggle Rock 0:19

20. Same Light – Fraggle Rock 1:28

21. Ball Of Fire – Fraggle Rock Kenan Thompson 1:53

22. Once Upon a Time (I Knew My Name) – Fraggle Rock 1:53

23. No Two Paths – Fraggle Rock 1:20

24. Put It All Together – Fraggle Rock 1:54

25. There’s A Lot I Want to Know – Fraggle Rock, Ed Helms 1:30

26. Follow Me – Fraggle Rock 1:42

27. One Heart – Fraggle Rock 2:44

28. Fraggle Rock Rock – Foo Fighters 3:15