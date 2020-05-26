A Full-Length ‘Fraggle Rock’ (Clap Clap) Reboot Is Coming to Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock, that delightful Jim Henson show starring a bunch of caveman-esque Muppets (with one of the catchiest theme songs ever), has already been given a new life on Apple TV+, with their produced-in-quarantine series of shorts titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! But now that Apple TV+ has had a slice of the Fraggles, they want the whole dang pie. Fraggle Rock is officially coming to Apple TV+ as a full-length, rebooted series.

The original series, airing from 1983-1987, featured a litany of Henson’s trademark “charming-but-surreal” characters including Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt. All of them will be back in the reboot, including original performers Dave Goelz (Boober, Uncle Travelling Matt) and Karen Prell (Red). While Apple didn’t give any plot or episode specifics on the new take, they promised “new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic.” Giving us these new songs and adventures? Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (Community), alongside executive music producer Harvey Mason Jr. (Zoey’s Infinite Playlist). Other producers attached include Yariv Milchan (The Lighthouse), Michael Schaefer (Ad Astra), John Tartaglia (Sesame Street), and Rita Peruggi (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

If you’ve not seen Fraggle Rock, I highly encourage you do so. It is a wild show of bonkers surrealism, delightful music, and a sweet core under its manic energy. To air a show with a similar tone to the original marketed directly to kids in this day and age feels refreshingly transgressive — my guess would be the reboot will split the difference between the original’s insanity and the Rock On! shorts emphasis on sweetness and celebrity guests like Common and Tiffany Haddish. In other words: It will hopefully be really fragglin’ good. Clap clap.

For more in the world of Muppets, check out everything we know about a new, official Muppets series headed to Disney+!