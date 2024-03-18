The Big Picture Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock Season 2 premieres March 29, 2024, with returning cast members and new faces like Daveed Diggs and Adam Lambert.

The trailer promises epic adventures as the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs confront challenges together with hope and silliness.

Apple TV+ is expanding its collaboration with The Jim Henson Company, offering a variety of shows and adaptations beyond Fraggle Rock.

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock Season 2. After winning the award for Outstanding Art Direction at the 1st Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, Fraggle Rock Season 2 of the musical fantasy series is all set to premiere on March 29, 2024. Originally created by American puppeteer Jim Henson and executive produced by Jim Henson Productions, Season 1 of the show marked a return to the world of Fraggle Rock for the first time since the 1990s.

The returning cast in the upcoming installment includes Daveed Diggs, who plays Jamolin, along with Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), singer Adam Lambert, as well as K-pop girl group aespa as guest stars. In addition to all the new faces, the main Fraggles including Gobo, Red, Boober, Monkey, Wembley along with Uncle Traveling Matt are also set to make their comeback in the new season.

As far as the story goes, the trailer promises plenty of epic adventures, but this time around, it looks like some big changes might be affecting the Rock. In the middle of all that, The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will learn to confront their past and celebrate their friendship. The trailer also shows Fraggle Rock residents facing a major crisis after the weather goes haywire and a dust storm ends up wiping out their food supply. According to the official synopsis, Season 2 will show your favorite characters “move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away...down at Fraggle Rock.

‘Fraggle Rock’ is Only The First Step in Apple’s Collaboration With The Jim Henson Company

Close

Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock is produced by Chris Plourde (Muppets Tonight) and co-produced by Tim O’Brien (Paddington 2). The new season will feature 13 episodes and is set to include brand-new songs produced by Harvey Mason Jr. In addition to the Fraggle Rock franchise, the partnership between Apple TV+ and The Jim Henson Company also includes Harriet The Spy, along with the first-ever animated adaptation of the children’s novel Slumberkins and Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts.

Fraggle Rock Season 2 comes after the Fraggle Rock Holiday Special in 2022. Staying true to the show’s interconnectivity theme, the Holiday special revolved around Jamdolin encouraging Wembley to make a special wish. This results in the Fraggles setting out on an adventure that helps them discover the true meaning of Christmas. The special won the 2023 Directors Guild of Canada awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing for a Comedy or Family Series and Outstanding Directorial Achievement.

Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock returns to Apple TV+ starting March 29, 2024. Check out the official trailer for Season 2 below:

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson Cast Lilli Cooper , John Tartaglia , Karen Prell , Donna Kimball

Watch on Apple TV+