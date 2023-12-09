The Big Picture The film Fraidy Cat was a proposed project at Walt Disney Animation Studios, centered around a cat named Oscar who is wrongfully accused of eating a parrot and must prove his innocence.

Many of the 62 films making up the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon have become household names, but the allure of the Disney brand name has even given some weight to motion pictures that this division never ended up making. Over the years, countless projects were proposed for creation at Walt Disney Animation Studios only to never go forward for a multitude of reasons. These productions have included everything from a take on Don Quixote that was set up in the 1940s to a version of A Catcher in the Rye that would’ve starred German shepherds and been called Dufus to Barry Cook’s passion project My Peoples, among many others. So many projects in the halls of Walt Disney Animation Studios have gotten pretty far along in production before getting canned…including the mid-2000s project Fraidy Cat.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios canon is rife with movies centered on dogs, from Lady and the Tramp to 101 Dalmatians to Bolt, among others. However, cats are significantly less omnipresent than Disney Animation protagonists (save for the occasional Aristocats or Oliver & Company). When felines do show up in these movies, it’s usually in a villainous role, such as those cats in Lady & the Tramp or the final form of Yzma in The Emperor’s New Groove. Fraidy Cat could’ve corrected that oversight by telling a comedic thriller through the eyes of a housecat. Of course, the movie never got to see the light of day and was caught up in one of the most tumultuous eras of Disney Animation history. Unlike the film’s titular protagonist, readers should muster up some courage and read on for the saga of Fraidy Cat.

Where Did 'Fraidy Cat' Come From?

Piet Kroon is an animator who got his start working on An American Tail: Fievel Goes West before settling in at Warner Bros. Animation in the mid-1990s. Here, he worked on titles like Quest for Camelot and The Iron Giant as a storyboard artist before leaping to the status of animation director for Osmosis Jones. In theory, taking on the responsibilities of helming that film's animated segments (Peter and Bobby Farrelly helmed the live-action sequences) should've been a gateway to landing a major directorial gig at Warner Bros. However, after Osmosis Jones bombed, Warner Bros. scaled back its animation ambitions and Kroon made his way to other animation outfits, including Walt Disney Animation Studios. Per the man's website, Kroon came up with the idea of Fraidy Cat while working as a "director in development" at the studio.

The hope for Kroon was clearly that he could make the leap to feature film director at Disney rather than Warner Bros. In an ideal world, the project he would make his directorial debut on was a homage to Alfred Hitchcock movies focused on a cat named Oscar. The premise would have focused on this cushy critter being wrongfully accused of eating a parrot and needing to prove his innocence. The Hitchcock influences on the film were apparent in many ways, including the parrot's name being Rebecca and an assortment of striking shadow-heavy pieces of concept art shared by Kroon. This feature didn’t look or sound like a normal Walt Disney Animation Studios release but that also made it sound so enticing.

A 2005 Jim Hill Media article revealed that Kroon was eventually removed from the project he originated, with this artist later moving on to work as a storyboard artist at Blue Sky Studios. Taking over were a pair of Disney heavyweights, Ron Clements and John Musker. The duo behind The Little Mermaid and Aladdin (among many other Disney classics) got assigned the project in October 2004. This was two years after Treasure Planet, a passion project for Clements and Musker, had flopped and six months after Home on the Range became the last hand-drawn animated title from Disney for years to come. The world was changing. Clements and Musker were determined to prove they still had a place in this new status quo. Taking on a project like Fraidy Cat unlike any of their other directorial efforts would be just the ticket to that goal.

Per that Jim Hill piece, Clements and Musker made steady progress on the feature over the initial months after they first got assigned to it. Not only was there good word of mouth bubbling on the project, but Disney had repeatedly demonstrated public confidence in Fraidy Cat even before Clements and Musker had signed on to direct it. Back in August 2004, Disney had displayed concept art for Fraidy Cat at that year’s edition of the SIGGRAPH conference. At this event, the studio also declared the feature to be one of a handful of new Walt Disney Animation Studios titles coming to theaters “very soon” alongside a quartet of Disney Animation titles that did see the light of day albeit in radically different forms: Chicken Little, Meet the Robinsons, Bolt, and Tangled (all but one of those projects went by a different name at SIGGRAPH 2004). Now with Clements and Musker getting so much buzz with their version of Fraidy Cat, the good times seemed like they’d roll on indefinitely.

Why Didn't 'Fraidy Cat' Ever Get Made?

Audiences would never get a chance to figure out if Oscar would prove his innocence regarding the disappearance of Rebecca, though, because Fraidy Cat would eventually get shelved. Though originally set for a 2009 debut, that 2005 Jim Hill piece revealed that then-head of Walt Disney Animation Studios David Stainton opted to shelve Fraidy Cat. Corporate concerns over the marketability of a production paying homage to a vintage director like Hitchcock eventually overshadowed any confidence in the early versions of Fraidy Cat. This development was so devastating to Clements and Musker that the duo left Disney Animation in the wake of this news, a shocking turn of events given that they'd been at the company for decades. However, Musker and Clements no longer saw a place for their creative impulses at the then-modern version of Disney.

Musker and Clements leaving Walt Disney Animation Studios at this moment in time captures just what a dreary year 2005 was for this company. Chicken Little opened in theaters in November 2005 and reflected an outfit in a crisis of confidence, as the feature resembled a DreamWorks knock-off rather than the boldly creative works that put Disney Animation on the map. Meanwhile, a September 2005 piece from The New York Times framed Stainton as being woefully overwhelmed by the turmoil plaguing Disney's animation woes while his tenure leading this division had become rightfully infamous for the closure of Disney's Florida animation division. Putting people out of jobs and shutting down 2D animation at Disney had sent morale to rock bottom. Musker and Clements leaving, not to mention the demise of promising movies like Fraidy Cat, just exacerbated already dreadful conditions.

Would Fraidy Cat have survived in other eras of Walt Disney Animation Studios? It’s hard to say. When John Lasseter and Ed Catmull took over the division at the start of 2006, they overhauled a lot of projects that had roots in previous eras of Disney Animation, such as American Dog (which became Bolt, which co-starred animated cat Mittens), The Ice Princess (which became Frozen), and Joe Jump (which transformed into Wreck-It Ralph). The pair never made any moves towards reviving Fraidy Cat in any shape or form, perhaps because they wanted Musker and Clements to focus on new projects like The Princess and the Frog…or perhaps because they didn’t view this Hitchcock pastiche as strong enough to become a finished film. The world will never know, especially since, two decades later, Fraidy Cat is still lingering on a shelf somewhere gathering dust.

Still, all the effort that went into Fraidy Cat was not in vain. For one thing, it now sits alongside a murderer’s row of unrealized Disney Animation films that captivate the minds of animation geeks worldwide. Projects like Fraidy Cat could’ve ended up being duds, but they also could’ve been masterpieces…this feature was so early in its production, it could’ve ended up being anything! Those limitless possibilities alone make it a fun movie to contemplate. Plus, the turmoil Fraidy Cat experienced is a microcosm of all the hurdles that faced Walt Disney Animation Studios in one of its bleakest eras. It’s always darkest before dawn, as they say, and Fraidy Cat can attest to that truth given that this movie lived and died during one of Disney Animation’s darker hours.