Kino Lorber unveiled the official U.S. trailer for writer-director Bruno Dumont's latest work France which stars Léa Seydoux as a prominent TV journalist struggling to balance her work and family life before a careless accident throws her whole world off-kilter. The French film original premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and will make its way to theaters stateside on December 10.

The film starts off satirical in nature as it centers on the life of the famous journalist France de Meurs who hosts a studio show on TV and does her fair share of field reporting. She's a larger-than-life personality, hounded relentlessly by paparazzi and constantly featured in magazines all while providing coverage in the midst of a warzone and keeping her familial relationships intact. Following a car accident where she hits a delivery man, her mental state and her life are thrown for a loop as she reflects on who she is and entangles herself in a bizarre romance.

Described as "tragicomic," France is Dumont's take on how society can eat away at identity especially in an era of constant media coverage, and is the 11th film he's written and directed. He's considered among France's greatest modern filmmakers, earning a slew of awards over the past two decades for The Life of Jesus, Humanity, and Twentynine Palms. His film Flanders earned him his second Cannes Grand Prix win in 2006 and since then, his films have been a staple at French awards shows and film festivals.

Seydoux's year has been a whirlwind, most recently appearing as Madeleine Swann in No Time to Die, becoming the first James Bond love interest to appear more than once in the franchise's history. France isn't even her first journalist-centric piece of 2021 as she joined Wes Anderson's recent film The French Dispatch as the prison guard Simone. She also appeared in two other French films, The Story of My Wife and Deception this year and is set to play in the upcoming David Cronenberg film Crimes of the Future.

France releases in U.S. theaters on December 10 in New York and Los Angeles with a national release following soon after. Check out the trailer below for Dumont's tragic satire of the world of journalism:

