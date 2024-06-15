Frances Fisher is an established stage and film star who is recognized for popular films such as Titanic, House of Sand and Fog, and True Crime. Born in Hampshire, England, Fisher moved to the United States as a teenager, and after performing in high school productions, she moved to New York City, where she pursued a career in acting. Initially, Fisher performed on stage along the East Coast and studied with famed acting coach, Lee Strasberg, at the Actor's Studio. In 1976, she gained initial attention after landing the role of Detective Deborah Saxon on ABC's hit daytime soap opera, The Edge of Night.

She made her feature film debut in the 1983 film, Can She Bake a Cherry Pie?, but her career took off after appearing in Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning Western, Unforgiven. For the past several decades, Fisher has continued to appear in major and independent films, including The Lincoln Lawyer and The King Tide, which are just a few of the actress' notable titles. From the television movie Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter to the classic romantic drama, Titanic, these are the 8 best Frances Fisher movies, ranked.

8 'Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter' (1991)

Director: Charles Jarrott

Close

Fisher gives an uncanny portrayal of the legendary queen of comedy, Lucille Ball, in the made-for-television movie, Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter, earning solid reviews and ratings. The movie starts from the beginning when the couple first met in 1940 and follows them through the major success of I Love Lucy and their rocky marriage. Fisher and her co-star, Maurice Bernard, are more than convincing as the iconic duo matching their genuine chemistry on and off the screen.

Fisher and Bernard also convey a perfect balance of drama and romance and, while the movie does dig into the more controversial side of the couple's relationship, Fisher and Bernard still illuminate Ball and Arnaz's love and devotion they continued to have for each other for the rest of their lives. Some biopics touch on sensitive subjects, especially individuals' lives behind closed doors, but Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter goes to great lengths to depict an authentic and respectable portrait of both Ball and Arnaz.

Watch on Tubi

7 'The King Tide' (2023)

Director: Christian Sparkes

Close

The recent Canadian thriller, The King of Tide, tells the story of a child who is washed ashore near a coastal fishing town and is discovered by the town's mayor, Bobby Bentham (Clayne Crawford). When the residents learn that the child, Isla (Alix West Lefler), has mysterious healing powers, the town becomes divided about the purpose of Isla's arrival, leading them to the brink of a civil war.

Fisher stars as Bentham's mother-in-law, Grace, who exploits Isla's powers and uses the child to climb the community's social ladder. The role is considered to be a bold against-type role for Fisher, who portrays a rather sinister and self-involved character whose actions essentially set the film's conflict into motion. Even though Fisher has portrayed similar roles, she simply shines in The King of Tide, adding an ominous, dark tone to the lesser-known film that is without a doubt a must-see.

6 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (2011)

Director: Brad Furman

Image via Lionsgate

The Lincoln Lawyer is a gritty crime film starring Matthew McConaughey as a criminal defense attorney, Mickey Haller, who is hired by a real estate mogul, Mary Windsor, played by Fisher, to represent her son, Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe), who is accused of brutally beating a woman. Fisher accurately portrays Windsor as the classic wealthy woman who is completely oblivious to her son's true nature, painting him as an innocent victim of this heinous crime.

Even though Fisher has a minor role, she still plays a vital role in the film and serves as a symbol of those who believe they are above the law. She effectively depicts an unassuming player in The Lincoln Lawyer, surprising audiences with the unspeakable measures she is willing to take to save face with the public. The Lincoln Lawyer received overall positive reviews and praise for the stellar cast, earning three out of four stars from film critic Roger Ebert.

Watch on Peacock

5 'House of Sand and Fog' (2003)

Director: Vadim Perelman