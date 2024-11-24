Although her trio of Academy Award winners as a director have propelled her career to new heady heights, Greta Gerwig's work as an actress is also worthy of immense praise. Out of a selection of eye-catching performances, including in Mistress America and Hannah Takes the Stairs, there is one that stands above them all as Gerwig's best. That film is the quirky coming-of-age comedy, Frances Ha, which proved poignant in more than one way, as it is reported to be the project that helped Gerwig and director Noah Baumbach begin their romance. Sadly, it's confirmed that Frances Ha will be leaving Netflix on November 30.

Fans of Gerwig will want to hurry, as missing Frances Ha would be an opportunity wasted. The film was a critical and public success, earning a certified fresh critical rating of 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes as well as an audience score of 78%. On a small reported budget of just $3 million, the movie made a respectable $11.2 million at the 2013 box office, including $4 million domestically, despite only opening in 233 theaters nationwide. For those yet to indulge in the black-and-white beauty of Frances Ha, here's a look at the synopsis:

"Frances lives in New York, but she doesn't really have an apartment. Frances is an apprentice for a dance company, but she's not really a dancer. Frances has a best friend named Sophie, but they aren't really speaking anymore. Frances throws herself headlong into her dreams, even as their possible reality dwindles. Frances wants so much more than she has but lives her life with unaccountable joy and lightness."

What Is Next For Greta Gerwig?

Image via Disney

With a filmography as consistent as Gerwig's, the world's eye is trained on her every professional move. Following 2023's smash-hit Barbie, which danced to a billion dollars and the top of many a box office list, Gerwig is now one of the most trusted pairs of hands in Hollywood, which is why it should come as no surprise that two major titles have been left in her capable lap. Firstly, a live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler has been co-written by Gerwig alongside Erin Cressida Wilson. With a huge reported budget of $269 million, Snow White looks to be one of next year's biggest earners when it debuts on March 21, 2025. Gerwig's other new project, which she is set to both write and direct, is a Netflix adaptation of the iconic Chronicles of Narnia, although specific details about the project are still kept tightly under wraps.

Frances Ha will leave Netflix on Saturday, November 30. You can still catch the film on the streamer now.

Frances Ha Frances Ha follows an aspiring dancer living in New York City as she navigates friendships, career aspirations, and her identity. Facing numerous challenges to achieve her dreams, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery that delves into the complexities of modern life's personal and professional intersections. Release Date May 17, 2013 Director Noah Baumbach Cast Greta Gerwig , Mickey Sumner , Michael Zegen , Adam Driver , Charlotte d'Amboise , Patrick Heusinger , Michael Esper , Grace Gummer , Josh Hamilton , Maya Kazan , Justine Lupe , Britta Phillips , Juliet Rylance , Dean Wareham , Hannah Dunne , Daiva Deupree , Isabelle McNally , Vanessa Ray , Lindsay Burdge , Marina Squerciati , Christine Gerwig , Gordon Gerwig , David Salem Runtime 85 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Greta Gerwig , Noah Baumbach Character(s) Frances Halladay , Sophie Levee , Benji , Lev Shapiro , Colleen , Reade Patch Krause , Dan , Rachel , Andy , Caroline , Nessa , Nadia , Janelle , Spencer , Ask Me Girl , Waitress , Random Girl #1 , Random Girl #2 , Dark Haired Girl , Waitress at Club , Mom , Dad , Christmas Guest Expand

Watch on Netflix