Frances Sternhagen, the character actor best known for her Emmy-nominated turn as Esther Clavin on Cheers, has died. Sternhagen was 93 at the time of her death. Sternhagen's passing was announced on Instagram by her son, actor John Carlin, who revealed she died peacefully at home of natural causes. Born in Washington DC on January 13, 1930, Sternhagen made her Broadway debut in 1955, in The Skin of Our Teeth.

She was a prominent face on the New York stage, originating the roles of Dora Strang in Equus and Ethel Thayer in On Golden Pond. She was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won twice, in 1973 for Neil Simon's The Good Doctor and in 1995 for The Heiress. She made her final major stage appearance in 2005, in a revival of Edward Albee's Seascape.

Sternhagen appeared on a number of TV soap operas in the 1970s alongside her stage work, including Love of Life, The Doctors, Another World, and The Secret Storm. Her best-known TV work began in 1986, when she was cast as the mother of know-it-all postal worker Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) in the fifth-season Cheers episode "Money Dearest". Esther was smothering but loving, and much like her son, was an endless fount of useless trivia. She went on to appear in seven episodes of the sitcom, and was Emmy-nominated for the role twice.

Frances Sternhagen Made a Mark in Movies & Television

Her role on Cheers opened the doors for Sternhagen to play recurring maternal roles on a number of series. She portrayed the mothers of John Carter (Noah Wyle) on ER, Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan) on Sex and the City, and Brenda Leigh Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick) on The Closer. The latter role netted her a third Emmy nomination.

Sternhagen also had an impressive film resume. She made her film debut in 1967's Up the Down Staircase, and went on to play a number of memorable supporting roles. She appeared as Richard Farnsworth's wife in Misery, a psychologist in Brian De Palma's thriller Raising Cain, an elderly monster escapee in Frank Darabont's The Mist, and as The Joy of Cooking author Irma S. Rombauer in Julie & Julia. She had a large role in the 1981 science-fiction film Outland, starring as a world-weary space-colony doctor alongside Sean Connery's no-nonsense lawman; the role won her a Saturn Award. Her final film role before her retirement came in 2014, in Rob Reiner's And So It Goes.

Sternhagen was predeceased by her husband, actor Thomas A. Carlin (Caddyshack, The Pope of Greenwich Village), who died in 1991. She is survived by six children and six grandchildren. Our condolencies go out to Sternbergen's family, friends, and fan.