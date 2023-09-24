The Big Picture Francesca Farago, known for her appearances on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, found love with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan after breaking up with her previous fiancé Harry Jowsey.

Farago and Sullivan's relationship started before Perfect Match, and they made it official after the show. They got engaged in May 2023 and plan to marry in May 2024.

The couple shares a strong bond, with Sullivan being caring and thoughtful. They have pets together and are looking forward to expanding their family and having children soon after their wedding.

Netflix fans watched Francesca Farago search for love on season 1 of Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, but the reality TV star didn't find her fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, on either show. Farago starred on season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, where she met and fell for fellow contestant Harry Jowsey. The two became notorious for breaking rules, costing themselves and the rest of the cast a lot of prize money. But it all seemed to be worth it when the commitment-phobic couple decided to stay together and even got engaged after the show, with Jowsey proposing to Farago using a Ring Pop candy on a Zoom call. However, the relationship didn't last, and their bitter comments about each other on social media and in interviews revealed that there was no love lost between the two reality stars.

Farago then appeared on Love Is Blind: After the Altar as cast member Damian Powers' friend, stirring up trouble with Powers' then-fiancée, Giannina Gibelli. Farago and Powers explored a romantic relationship on season 1 of Perfect Match, where the Vancouver native also sparked connections with Dom Gabriel and Abbey Humphreys.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's Love Story Started Before 'Perfect Match'

Although Farago chose to leave Perfect Match single, she was already happily committed to another relationship by the time the show aired. In June 2022, the reality star opened up on the Past Your Bedtime podcast about her romance with Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who uses his platform to share his experience as a trans man raising his teenager, Arlo. Farago revealed that she actually started dating Sullivan before filming Perfect Match, but they didn't make their relationship official until after the show, which was filmed in March 2022.

They first met in June 2021, when Farago hosted a TikTok LIVE event for Pride Month. Sullivan and his child participated in the event, meeting with Farago over Zoom calls for rehearsals. The Too Hot to Handle star knew she was interested in Sullivan right away, and sparks flew when they finally met in person in July. "We texted all day, every day after the LIVE, and had 4-5 hour long phone calls, just talking," Sullivan told The Things, describing the inception of his relationship with Farago. "We just couldn't get enough of one another." The two attempted a long-distance romance when Farago was deported to Canada and Sullivan was living in Los Angeles. After their split, the Vancouver native got her visa and came back to LA, but kept her distance from Sullivan because she was scheduled to film Perfect Match.

The two rekindled their connection quickly after the show wrapped filming, and by the time it was released on Netflix, they were an official item. On May 2, 2023, Farago shared an Instagram post revealing that she and Sullivan were engaged. "WE'RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" she captioned a carousel of photos from the special evening.

In an August interview with People, Farago said that they plan to get married one year after their engagement, in May 2024. Although the couple is in the early stages of planning their wedding, they know they want a lavish celebration. "We were debating for a while about if we wanted to go big or not," the Netflix star said. "We decided we only do this once and to just go huge!" They haven't decided yet if they want a European destination wedding, or something closer to their Los Angeles home. "We would love somewhere in Italy," Farago said, adding that she and Sullivan are also considering Catalina Island, California, to make it easier for their guests to attend.

“I love how caring and thoughtful Jesse is,” the Netflix dating show star gushed over her fiancé. "He always puts me first and makes sure my needs are met. He takes care of me. He also has always loved my dog like his own." Farago is an animal lover and follows a vegan diet. She and Sullivan share a dog, a Pomeranian named Romeo, and a cat named BMO. The TikTok star even had Romeo's paw print engraved on the inside of Farago's custom engagement ring.

Besides their pets, the couple also shares Arlo, Sullivan's 15-year-old child. "I love Arlo as well,” Farago said. "Our family dynamic is amazing." They are hoping to expand their family immediately after their spring 2024 nuptials. "We want to get pregnant right after the wedding," Farago shared, adding that she is looking forward to "growing our family, getting more animals, raising kids together and just being in love."

Although their wedding is still several months away, Farago and Sullivan have already been taking steps toward making their dreams of having children together come true. On Sept. 13, the reality star shared a video on Instagram of the couple getting their in vitro fertilization (IVF) results. In the clip, Farago and Sullivan listened as a voice on speakerphone, presumably a medical professional, shared some important news. Of the three embryos they sent off for testing, all three were transferable, which the doctor stressed was highly improbable and that they should consider themselves quite lucky. "It's a miracle," said the voice over the phone. "Whoever you're thanking, make sure to thank, because it's a miracle, honestly."

The doctor also revealed that all three embryos have the same gender, but Farago muted the clip for the portion where the voice specified the gender. She seemed to be pleased by the information, though, because she started crying and hugging Sullivan, saying, "It's good news."

From breaking all of Lana's rules on Too Hot to Handle to planning an elaborate wedding with her TikTok star fiancé, Farago certainly knows how to keep her followers entertained. Although it looks like her days of reality TV dating are over, fans will be eagerly watching to see what she and her soon-to-be husband do next. With a wedding in the works and possibly a baby on the way soon after, now would be the perfect time for Netflix to film Farago and Sullivan for a spinoff show.