A quick peek at what's playing at the local cinema, or at the slate of upcoming releases, suggests a dearth of original content. While that's not entirely true, it does have merit. Screens are filled with franchise-related films. There's the MCU, the DCU, the Wizarding World, Fast and Furious, Transformers, James Bond, Minions, Lego, Jurassic Park World Galaxy... one could go on for quite a while listing franchises that have dominated cinema screens for some time now. Are they killing cinema, though? Well, there are two trains of thought. They are certainly capable of doing so, and films that purely exist to milk as much money as they can out of a dying franchise make it that much more difficult for original films to flourish. But a fresh take on a franchise has the power to reinvigorate the movie-going experience, the fallout of which benefits everyone.

The Franchise Films That Attempted Cinema Murder

Gentle people of the jury, I present to you the franchise films that stand accused of the attempted murder of the movie-going experience. They are a lowly group of bollocks-ridden cinema that appeared on hundreds, if not thousands, of screens world-wide, stifling the release of excellent films with their half-hearted attempts at extending the life of their franchise. First up is Transformers: The Last Knight, a film that Collider's own Matt Goldberg claims is the "rare film that gives you more information than you need, and still ends up a confusing mess." Transformers isn't a film that was going to win any Academy Awards, but at least it had redeeming spectacle. Knight, unable to offer even that, opened on a whopping 4,069 theater screens.

Jaws: The Revenge, the low-point of a franchise that began with one of Hollywood's most iconic films, with only one redeeming quality, as per actor Michael Caine: "I have never seen it but, by all accounts, it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific." It held 1,611 screens hostage, while the excellent Italian film Good Morning, Babylon was limited to two. Finally, I present to you Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which tells a tale that borders on parody and lifelessness, guilty of squeezing the life out of 4,276 theaters. These are but three of the multiple accused of the crime. The prosecution rests.

The defense, your honor, also rests. We've got nothing.

The Franchise Fresh Takes That Saved Cinema

The above is clearly tongue-in-cheek, but the truth is that the presence of tired franchise releases do nothing for the health of the movie-going experience, or cinema as a whole. It then stands to reason that a fresh take on a franchise does the exact opposite, rejuvenating both the franchise and cinema in one fell swoop. 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis was a huge misstep that brought Trek movies to a grinding halt. 2009's Star Trek brought the franchise back to life. It made the most of its what if premise, bringing to the screen younger versions of the original cast that would now be sent on a different timeline. The youthfulness of the characters brought an energy back to the movie arm of the franchise largely missing since, arguably, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, while creatively opening the door to a whole new set of story possibilities within the Kelvin-verse.

Casino Royale did the same with the iconic James Bond franchise, adding renewed energy to a series that seemed to be running on a repeat of lows and highs since 1962's introduction of the character in Dr. No. Daniel Craig's Bond brought the danger back to the character, eschewing the lighter takes on Bond for a no-nonsense "I don't give a damn if the martini is shaken or stirred" demeanor that marked Craig's tenure. 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may be the most daring fresh take on a franchise, and a hugely successful one at that. This wasn't a live-action recap of the same origin story that had been rehashed over and over again. This was an animated film unlike any other animated films, garnering Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards. It wasn't even the same Spider-Man, leaving Peter Parker's oft-told tale behind for the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) iteration of the character.

Franchise Fresh Takes Saving Cinema Post-COVID

The one thing that did successfully kill cinema? The COVID pandemic. Theaters remained empty for months on end, pushing streaming services to unprecedented highs. It would fall on two films to Frankenstein the movies back to life: Spider-Man: No Way Home, a franchise game-changer that brought all three of the live-action Spider-Men together, and Top Gun: Maverick. The latter (technically a sequel but virtually guaranteed to be step one in a franchise now) would be credited by none other than famed director Steven Spielberg as the movie that "might have saved the entire theatrical industry." Not a franchise. Not popcorn sales. The entire theatrical industry.

The momentum created by these films has been kept alive by recent films that are also successful fresh takes on franchises. John Wick: Chapter 4, to quote Collider's Ross Bonaime, gives us "an opening half that feels like a sort-of greatest hits of elements we’ve seen before — but with enough added blood (literal and figurative) — and a second half that feels wholly original, with some of the best, most exciting work this franchise has given us so far." Creed III, the first film in the Rocky/Creed franchise to not include Sylvester Stallone, adds elements to Adonis Creed's (Michael B. Jordan) backstory previously unknown for a film where the focus is now solely on him. And the upcoming Evil Dead Rise is reportedly set to continue the trend, bringing the buckets of blood and dark humor fans have come to love about the franchise into a new world: the city.

The tie that binds these films is deceptively simple, but somehow elusive all the same. These franchise films go back to what made the franchises special in the first place, mixing the nostalgic familiarity with a creative spark of originality to make something unique. They remind movie-goers that there are still creatives in the industry that bring something new to the table, and if they can breathe new life into the dying, then their original content has to be something special too. So if all 18 showings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are sold out, take a chance on screen 19. You'll be glad you did.