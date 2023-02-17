Netflix has collected recognizable IP and is scheduled to resuscitate those dormant properties. The subscription-based streaming service hopes their upcoming sequels and reboots connect with established fanbases and catch the attention of new audiences as well.

Beverly Hills Cop and Wallace and Gromit are recognizable franchises full of old, queue-worthy content. Netflix’s slate demonstrates an attempt to breathe life into respected series in need of revitalizing.

1 Top Boy

Top Boy is a British crime drama about drug dealers and their dirty dealings in East London. The series revival is a perfect illustration of how the squeaky wheel gets the oil.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star Drake became an instant fan of the canceled show after catching episodes online. The rapper later purchased the rights and pitched a revival series to Netflix. The streaming company immediately green-lit Top Boy for two additional seasons.

2 The Raid

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The Raid films are Indonesian action thrillers. After the pictures gathered a cult following from their creative martial arts choreography, talks for an American remake have dragged on since 2011. Deadline revealed Michael Bay, Patrick Hughes, and original director Gareth Evans are attached to a Netflix re-imagining of the property.

Patrick Hughes is in line to direct. This would be his second time at the helm of a Netflix product following The Man From Toronto. Michael Bay, who has a rapport with the production company after directing Netflix’s 6 Underground, will produce beside Hughes.

3 Wallace and Gromit

There hasn’t been a new entry in the Wallace and Gromit series in fourteen years. Netflix halted the dry spell after announcing that it would distribute a new Wallace and Gromit picture that will arrive in 2024.

Details on the new installment are scarce, but Wallace and Gromit creator, Nick Park, provided synopsis details for the upcoming stop-motion comedy. Park explained that chaos will ensue after Wallace’s new “smart gnome” invention becomes self-aware.

4 Spy Kids

Image via Dimension Films

Director Robert Rodriguez is set to return for the franchise reboot for Spy Kids. Netflix acquired the distribution rights to the series almost a year ago and Spy Kids: Armageddon will feature Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi leading the spy comedy.

There’s familiarity between the series creator and the streaming company as Rodriguez served as an executive producer on Spy Kids: Mission Control, the first Netflix Original product in the Spy Kids franchise. The production wrapped late last year so a release date will probably be announced soon.

5 Chicken Run

Chicken Run was a critical and commercial success, becoming Dreamworks’ highest grossing film at the time of it’s release. The stop-motion comedy’s chance at a sequel was swept under the rug after the success of Shrek, but Netflix announced a revival of the franchise on Chicken Run’s twentieth year anniversary.

Sam Fell, director of Flushed Away and ParaNorman, is set to direct the sequelChicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget that’s scheduled to hit Netflix in November. A lot has changed in twenty-three years and so will the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zachary Levi will be replacing Mel Gibson and he’ll be joined by Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey and David Bradley.

6 Luther: The Fallen Sun

Image via Netflix

Luther is a self-destructive detective tasked with solving violent murders in this psychological crime thriller. After the sixth season, the show was caught in limbo without a cancelation or renewal and Netflix swooped in to produce a film continuation of the show scheduled for a March release.

Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will headline the cast in the Netflix Original. The film will follow in the footsteps of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with a limited theatrical release before hitting streaming early next month.

7 Cobra Kai

The concept of Cobra Kai was sparked from a How I Met Your Mother joke on the “The Stinson” episode where a character argues who the real hero of The Karate Kid franchise was. The reboot offers viewers an opportunity to view the story from Johnny’s perspective.

Cobra Kai started off as a YouTube Red Original, but after its cancelation, the show found a home on Netflix. The franchise has been shifted back on track with Emmy nominations and the prestigious awards are in line with the Academy Awards recognition from the first two installments of the franchise.

8 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

After nearly forty years on the force, Axel Foley refuses to opt into retirement with an upcoming forth installment to the Beverly Hills Cop series. Deadline reported that Jospeh Gordon-Levitt will co-star alongside Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

According to Deadline, Netflix teamed up with Paramount after a failed attempted at a spin-off series. The news of the deal trailed the success of Netflix and Murphy’s collab for the critically acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name. The streaming giant hopes that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will win over critics and viewers to exercise a sequel option incentive that’s part of the Netflix and Paramount deal.

9 Knives Out

Image via Netflix

The whodunit genre is in the middle of a resurgence and Knives Out has led the charge. After the success of the first installment, Netflix deposited $469 million for the rights to two sequels of the mystery film.

Netflix was originally interested in the streaming rights for Daniel Craig’s Bond filmNo Time To Die, but eventually settled for another Craig franchise vehicle instead. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery set a domestic $15 million box office record for Netflix and the streaming giant hopes the third installment follows in the commercial footsteps of its predecessor.

10 Power Rangers

The Power Rangers is a long-running live-action superhero television series about teenagers that defend the world. The twenty-ninth season saw Power Ranger Dino Fury air new episodes on Netflix exclusively.

The continuation of the series was just the beginning and there’s currently a reboot in development at Netflix. In an interview with Deadline, an Entertainment One executive detailed his company’s partnership with Netflix and revealed the streaming service’s plans to build a Power Rangers cinematic universe involving multiple shows and movies.

