It's possible that the future of cinema lies in huge franchises that tell a continued story over numerous movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and Furious saga have proven that fans will return to theaters again and again to discover the fate of their favorite characters.

The tricky part, however, is knowing how to end a franchise. A poor ending can taint audiences' memory of an entire franchise, but, on the other hand, a satisfying ending can help fans forget about some of the weaker entries that came before. It's a tricky line to walk, but it makes all the difference if a studio and filmmakers get it right.

'Harry Potter' - High Note

The Fantastic Beasts series, a franchise that may not even get to its conclusion, has shown just how difficult it is to recapture the magic of Harry Potter. The magical franchise is about as close to perfect as a series of movies can possibly be. Each of the eight movies is filled with wonder and suspense, managing to tell an individual story while also adding key details for the overarching plot.

The final film,Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, is the ending fans were praying for. It wraps up Harry's battle with Voldemort in an action-packed, moving, and emotionally charged finale that delivers on everything fans wanted.

'Jurassic World' - Low Note

When Jurassic World hit cinemas in 2015, it breathed fresh life into a franchise that had been extinct for fourteen years. The new cast members were charismatic and likable, and the genetically engineered dinosaurs brought a new sense of terror with them.

The sequels went off the rails almost immediately, though. Trudging along seemingly without a clear direction, the sequels saw Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard face off against dinosaurs in a mansion, battle an army of oversized moths and eventually reunite with the original cast, but even that wasn't enough to salvage the prehistoric franchise. This time, many hope the franchise goes extinct for good.

'James Bond' (Daniel Craig Era) - High Note

Daniel Craig's time as the best-dressed spy in England has been a real mixed bag. He was introduced to audiences in Casino Royale, a bold reinvention of the franchise that combined high-stakes action set pieces with the most emotional James Bond yet. Despite a series that experienced more ups and downs than your favorite rollercoaster, No Time To Die delivered the send-off that the actor deserved.

Rami Malek's villain was menacing and sinister and the movie did a great job of connecting the loose plot strands from the previous films. Thank goodness we didn't end the franchise with Spectre.

'Star Wars' - Low Note

Though the Star Wars franchise is thriving on the small screen, the same cannot be said for its future on the big screen. After the excitement of Disney's purchase of LucasFilm, the third and final trilogy in the Skywalker Saga quickly divided fans and critics alike.

Despite being the conclusion to arguably the most iconic franchise of all time, Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker felt surprisingly hollow and by the numbers. The stakes never felt as high as they should have, and given that the film worked hard to undo what had come before in Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, it was clear the studio approached the trilogy without an overarching plan.

'Lord of the Rings' - High Note

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is a masterpiece from start to finish. All three films maintain an unbelievably high level of quality, in terms of everything from the special effects, to the character development, to the epic journey across beautiful and haunting locations.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is not only considered to be the best of the franchise, but it is also viewed as the seventh best film ever made, according to IMDb. Peter Jackson's monumental achievement in filmmaking took home eleven Academy Awards, winning each Oscar it was nominated for.

'Halloween' - Low Note

Halloween Ends is currently in cinemas, tasked with bringing an end to one of the most iconic slasher franchises of all time. Unfortunately, the movie falls well short of delivering the epic conclusion this forty-year franchise deserved.

Though it is ultimately satisfying to watch Laurie Strode, one of the best final girls of all time, finally come out on top, the film is confused and convoluted, focusing on a number of plot lines that are ultimately uninteresting. Oh well, at least we'll always have the original to rewatch each Halloween.

'Toy Story' - High Note

Toy Story 4 proved a lot of fans wrong. When the film was first announced, fans worried that it would taint the incredible trilogy that had come before and ruin the perfect ending that Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang deserved. Thankfully, these fears were quickly put to rest when the film was released.

The final installment Introduced hysterical new characters, expanded on the mythos of the universe, and took the toys to new and interesting locations. Never underestimate Pixar.

'X-Men' - Low Note

Dark Phoenix saw the beloved group of superheroes say goodbye to the big screen in an incredibly forgettable fashion. The movie, which is essentially a retelling of X-Men: The Last Stand, again failed to capture the scale and shock revelations that made the Dark Phoenix comic run such an astounding success.

Despite boasting fan-favorite characters and exceptional actors, theX-Men franchise always struggled with consistency and, because of this, many fans are excited to see the characters given a fresh start when they finally join the MCU.

'The Dark Knight' Trilogy - High Note

Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is widely regarded as one of the best superhero franchises of all time. The three films follow Christian Bale's Batman across his entire vigilante journey, from his humble beginnings with the League of Shadows to iconic battles against The Joker and Bane.

The films are considered to be some of the best of the celebrated director's career, and fans are still desperate for Bale to return to the role even now.

'Terminator' - Low Note

Much like the titular character, the Terminator franchise just won't die. Since Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator first terrified audiences in 1984, there have been an additional five sequels of wildly varying quality. Though Terminator 2: Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of the best sequels ever made, everything that followed has felt hollow and without soul, desperate to recapture the magic of what came before.

The most recent sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate, was by no means the worst sequel, but it grossed just over $200 million worldwide and divided fans and critics alike.

