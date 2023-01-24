It is a commonly held belief in film circles that the original film in a franchise is the best, as it sets the groundwork that every sequel tries to iterate on. While the following films are all looking for a unique hook to set themselves apart, the first film stands as the only actual original entry as it is not relying on what came before. Horror movies are a good example of this, as sequels often try to find ways to undercut the original's wrapped-up story by bringing the killer back from the dead.

The franchise sometimes begins with a movie that shows promise but does not fully capitalize on its ideas. Thus, sequels allow the series to fully flesh out this potential while taking it to even greater heights. Reddit was asked which movie franchises improve with each new film, and the results range from action blockbusters to fantasy epics, and even heartfelt love stories.

1 'Dollars Trilogy'

Heralded as containing some of the greatest Western movies of all time, the 'Dollars' Trilogy set the template that all Spaghetti Westerns would go on to follow. While not connected narratively, all three movies follow The Man With No Name (Clint Eastwood) as he crosses paths with bandits and bounty hunters in the Old West.

While the whole trilogy is acclaimed, it is the third entry, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly that is commonly labeled as the best movie in the genre. One Redditor says the trilogy "starts great with A Fistful of Dollars, gets even better in For a Few Dollars More, and then hits absolutely new levels in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

2 'Before Trilogy'

Some of the most well-made and realistic romance movies ever, the 'Before' Trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight) follows American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and French Celine (Julie Delpy) as they meet and fall in love in Europe across a single day before the sequels catch up with them in nine-year intervals.

Deliberately moving at a slow pace to highlight its deep conversations, the trilogy places its characters and their relationship above all else. FaerieStories says they were "stunned at how moving and uncomfortable the third film was" as it brings an end to the almost two-decade-long story of Jesse and Celine.

3 'The Lord of the Rings'

The greatest fantasy series of all time, a case can be made for The Lord of the Rings being the greatest trilogy ever as well. Beginning with nine heroes of different races charged with escorting the One Ring to Mount Doom where it can be destroyed, the films follow each of these memorable characters as they split up across Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings benefits from having each of its entries filmed at one time, as all three movies lead straight into each other and create one giant, cohesive whole. Chen_Geller says they found The Return of the King "deeply moving" as "it contains all the climactic moments in the story" and brings the legendary tale to a close.

4 'Wolverine'

While his character features predominantly in the greater X-Men franchise, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) also received his own trilogy within the series. Beginning with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the films showed the beloved character's origin story, before The Wolverine and Logan followed him during and after the X-Men movies.

Jacketpotatoo states that "Origins was terrible, The Wolverine was slightly better, and Logan is a masterpiece." While Origins is most famous for how badly it botched Deadpool's character, The Wolverine is a solid action thriller, while Logan is one of the best movies in the superhero genre and offers Jackman's best performance as the character.

5 'Planet of the Apes'

Specifically referring to the modern reboot trilogy, the Planet of the Apes films are solid science-fiction action movies. Beginning with Rise of the Planet Apes as scientists experiment on the apes, the series follows the intelligent chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he eventually leads his race to overthrow the human threat.

BetaAlex81 says "Rise of/Dawn of/War for the Planet of the Apes got better with each installment; great trilogy" and it is hard to argue as each subsequent movie explored the lore of the crumbling world while fleshing out Caesar to be one of the best film characters of the 21st century.

6 'John Wick'

A comeback vehicle for Keanu Reeves, the original John Wick's simple revenge plot and stylish action visuals resonated with audiences who wanted a change from the superhero films that dominate the action genre. Thus, a sequel was quickly rushed into production, and John Wick swiftly became a pop culture phenomenon.

Each sequel in the series does not differ too much from the other, as they mostly just find new bad guys for Wick to kill. KitsunesWolf4240 still says the franchise "got better with each sequel" as every following movie fleshes out more of the fascinating world of assassins and shadow organizations that Wick associates with.

7 'MCU Spider-Man'

Spider-Man has always been one of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe, so it was a no-brainer to add him to the MCU. First appearing in Captain America: Civil War, the MCU's Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is still in high school as he attempts to navigate the common pitfalls of adolescence while being a superhero.

When focusing on just the Spider-Man movies (Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) each entry raises the stakes for the character while developing his heroic identity and his relationships with those he cares about. Meousman says maybe this is "because of the progression of the MCU itself" as Peter is given development outside his own movies with the Avengers films.

8 'How to Train Your Dragon'

The best franchise to come from DreamWorks Animation, How to Train Your Dragon follows a tribe of Vikings as they come to befriend the dragons that roam the land. Focused on young Viking Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his best friend Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, the series follows the duo and their companions through several adventures.

As the Vikings and dragons become closer, eventually becoming inseparable, the stakes are raised as outside forces threaten to tear them apart. Baku7en says the series "got better as it went and ended in a great way" as it is hard to imagine anyone reaching the finale of the trilogy and not having at least one tear forming in their eye.

9 'Mission: Impossible'

Centered around the exploits of IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), the Mission: Impossible franchise remains consistently great as Hunt deals with all manner of international threats. Almost functioning like James Bond, Hunt's adventures see him and his trustworthy team traveling the globe.

Beginning as a standard spy thriller, the franchise quickly raised the stakes as Cruise performs all manner of death-defying stunts. The series really hit its stride with the fourth entry, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, with LegitmateMangoHeir saying "4/5/6 are way better than the 1st three movies in the series."

10 'Fast and Furious'

Beginning as a simple movie about illegal street racing, Fast and Furious quickly threw plot out the window and embraced its ridiculous premise. Following Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker), and their growing list of friends, each entry sees the "familia" tasked with bringing down a new global danger using their driving skills.

One Redditor says it "was a real late bloomer of a franchise" as it took a few movies for it to really find its groove, but once Dwayne Johnson was added in Fast 5, the series reached new heights. The franchise knows it represents dumb fun, so it is at its best when its characters are leaping off fast cars to avoid constant explosions.

