The epic science-fiction drama Megalopolis may well be on its way to becoming one of the biggest commercial disasters in box office history, but the movie’s negligible revenue has helped push its director, Francis Ford Coppola, past an important personal milestone. Self-funded by the filmmaker by selling a stake in his wine empire, Megalopolis had a difficult time finding distribution. And when it did, it tanked terribly upon release. The movie still hasn’t passed the $10 million mark, either domestically or worldwide.

But its $6.8 million domestic haul has helped push the cumulative revenue of Coppola’s movies past the $700 million mark. To be exact, his 25 films as director have grossed a combined total of $702 million so far. His global numbers are on the verge of hitting the $1 billion mark. Megalopolis isn’t his lowest-grossing film, but it’s possible his least successful, considering how much it cost. Coppola first conceived the idea for it during his heyday in the 1970s, but had a tough time getting funding. The troubles persisted even as his career touched incredible highs, and experienced terrible lows. Coppola eventually decided to finance it himself, and the film reportedly came with a hefty $120 million price tag.

Coppola’s top-grossing movie remains The Godfather, which grossed around $135 million in 1972, and over $270 million worldwide. His epic war drama Apocalypse Now ranks second, with an $83 million domestic haul, followed by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which grossed $82 million in stateside theaters. The Godfather Part III, divisive as it was, ranks number four on Coppola’s career list, with a $66 million haul. The Godfather Part II ($57 million) is at number six, behind Jack ($58 million).

'Megalopolis' Is Destined for Cult Status

To Coppola’s credit, he always played by his own rules, regardless of where he’s at in his career. He famously took on the gig to direct The Rainmaker because he was in debt, and has always found clever ways to play within the studio system. Megalopolis, if nothing else, will be remembered an ambitious swan song. Starring Adam Driver — the star has also helped realize passion projects by filmmakers Terry Gilliam, Michael Mann, and Martin Scorsese — the film is inspired by the Roman Empire, and deals with themes of greed, corruption, and the quest for utopia.

But it failed to strike a chord with the audience, earning a dreadful D+ CinemaScore. Megalopolis also earned divisive reviews, dating back to its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a “rotten” 47% score, with Collider's Chase Hutchinson describing it as "a Rorschach test where everything is a stretch and nothing has any substance to it." You can watch Megalopolis in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.