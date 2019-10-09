We’re Giving Away Four ‘The Cotton Club’ Posters Signed by Francis Ford Coppola

0

Are you a fan of Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, the visionary filmmaker behind classics like The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, and The Outsiders? What about his 1984 film The Cotton Club, the jazzy, 1930s-set crime-drama starring Diane Lane, Richard Gere, Gregory Hines, Lonette McKee, and Nicolas Cage? Whelp, we have one heck of an opportunity for ya.

Collider is giving away four posters for The Cotton Club signed by Francis Ford Coppola himself and created by artist Laurent Durieux. Here’s how to enter: You need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “THE COTTON CLUB” and in the body of the e-mail, explain why you’re a Coppola fan and why you want this poster. We’ll be accepting entries until Friday, October 18, when we’ll choose four winners.

This giveaway is to celebrate The Cotton Club Encore, a remastered 138-minute re-cut of the film featuring never-before scene musical numbers and scenes that bring to life Coppola’s original vision for the film. Encore, which has only been screened four times, hits theaters in L.A. on October 11 and arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on Tuesday, December 10.

The Cotton Club follows the lives of entertainers and criminals who frequented an iconic Harlem jazz club in the 1930s. Originally subject to criticism from producers and distributors—changes ranged from “too long” to “too many tap sequences” to “too many black characters”—the updated The Cotton Club Encore returns the film to Coppola’s epic vision of the “story of two main characters, one white and one black, navigating life in and around the Cotton Club with their families.” The additional scenes added back to the remastered version include an extended Gregory Hines and Maurice Hines tap performance, Lonette McKee’s rendition of Ethel Waters’ “Stormy Weather,” Coppola’s original ending, and more.

Check out the poster you can win below:

And here is the official trailer for The Cotton Club Encore: