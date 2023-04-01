In the history of movies, few have had as great an impact on the art form as Francis Ford Coppola, but like many others, even he got his start in horror! Yes, the same guy that made epics like the Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now got his start in making a schlocky B-rate horror picture. Under the wing of legendary producer Roger Corman, Coppola directed the 1963 mystery-horror film Dementia 13. There's no question that it carries all the hallmarks of a low-budget Corman effort. That being said, there is the feeling in Dementia 13 that there's a filmmaker behind the camera that really cares about the story at hand. Not just there to cash in a quick buck, Dementia not only helped establish Coppola in the industry and kicked off the career of one of our greatest living filmmakers, but also rocks as a chilly 80-minute ride.

How Did Francis Ford Coppola End Up Making 'Dementia 13'?

In the early 60s, Francis Ford Coppola was a UCLA graduate trying to make his break into the film industry. He worked a number of odd jobs for small production companies, helped out on the sets of erotic films, and wrangled a few editing jobs under his belt. Eventually, like many other filmmakers, his early hustling led to his becoming an assistant to Roger Corman. Coppola would cut his teeth working on a number of Corman projects in several different capacities, helping out on movies like Battle Beyond the Sun, Tower of London, and The Terror.

After working as the sound man on the set of Corman's The Young Racers, the veteran director had enough leftover cash in that film's budget to fund an additional cheaper film. This led to many crew members thinking up plots that they could try and sell to their boss, something Coppola was also desperate to do. Eventually, the filmmaker pitched a horrific scene in which a woman swims to the bottom of a pond and finds the perfectly preserved body of a child. Corman was so impressed that he immediately provided Coppola with $20,000 for his film. The idea was to make a Psycho-esque film, one with some good kills, plenty of mystery to keep audiences engaged, and a twist. Coppola raised an additional $20,000, and Dementia 13 was ready to go.

What Is 'Dementia 13' About?

Dementia 13 follows a woman who, after her husband dies, tries to receive an inheritance from his family. Soon after, an early slasher-like figure starts looming in the background, stalking her and her husband's relatives. The film stars a handful of B-movie actors like William Campbell, Bart Patton, and Mary Mitchell, not quite the A-list cast that Coppola would eventually be able to wrangle, but an effective batch nonetheless. The film is mostly led by Luana Anders, who plays the mischievous Louise Haloran. She's the best part of the movie, and even though she's putting on her best Janet Leigh—that's more of Coppola's Psycho influence at play in the script. It's a shame that she didn't go on to become a bigger presence in Hollywood, but hey, how many people can say that they've led a Francis Ford Coppola movie?

Dementia has a great cast, but Coppola really is the star here. Obviously, his name is what brings newer viewers to the film, but even when it was first released, his direction was the film's big takeaway. The movie is a dream for gothic horror fans. The massive family estate is drenched in shadows, with a heavy noir influence bursting at the seams. With most of the film taking place at night, most scenes are either conservatively lamp lit or moonlit, so you purposefully aren't able to see too much of anything. The killer is always meant to feel as though he could be hiding in the shadows or around any corner.

Being that the movie was quickly conceived and shot in nine days, there was no way that Dementia 13 was going to be the most original movie ever made. The filmmakers have made it well known that they intended to create a Psycho ripoff, so it's clear that even they know this. There's a dicey plot involving money, an eerie, run-down establishment used as the setting, a mysterious killer looming in the background, and a major twist halfway through the film. Yep, it's Psycho alright! But where Alfred Hitchcock's film steers clear of horror schlock, Dementia coasts right alongside it—this is a Roger Corman production after all. Coppola leans into loads of reliable horror props and images: Bloody axes, cracked tombstones, crumbling estates, and creepy dolls fill the majority of Dementia 13's frames. Horror clichés might lead to the detriment of other movies, but not here. With Dementia 13, these factors set the film's visual language apart from Psycho just enough to keep things fun.

Francis Ford Coppola Has Always Had "It"

Coppola might have only been 21 years old and given just a few days to shoot his first feature film, but those things didn't stop him from showing his creative side here. Despite essentially being a run-and-gun, cheap Corman production, Coppola managed to pull through with some really impressive visual moments. There's a moment early on when Louise Haloran is typing up a letter, and it feels as though Coppola mounted the camera onto each oncoming word being written. The shot is an extreme close-up and has an energy that many films around this time don't match. There's another moment later on where we start the shot watching two characters out on the estate lawn, then the camera rack focuses, sends the viewer's point of view through a window, and reveals that the shot is being filmed from inside the estate. It's a little touch, but it feels so jarring compared to the rest of the film. Dementia 13's style oozes in its set design, meanwhile, its general visual language plays pretty by the numbers, at least for the early 60s. Being that the film had to be shot in a tight frame, Coppola wasn't given much time to get too creative, but he fits fun, stylish moments in when he can.

Francis Ford Coppola's debut might not be the greatest horror movie ever made, but it stands as a fascinating artifact in his filmography. The director would go on to direct several movies that could debatably claim the title of "greatest movie ever made", but even he got his start making a low-budget horror film. Aside from the Coppola of it all, Dementia 13 is a reliably chilly time. It doesn't reinvent the wheel—it blatantly steals the wheels off of Hitchcock's car. With a fantastic setting, enough mystery to keep viewers interested, some fun kills, and a solid halfway-mark twist to throw a wrench in your expectations, Francis Ford Coppola hit the map hard with Dementia 13.