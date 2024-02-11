Across a career that spans back to the 1960s, Francis Ford Coppola has become one of the most revered names in American cinema, making some of the most celebrated films the world has ever seen. An integral figure in the seismic evolution of Hollywood throughout the 1970s, Coppola shot to stardom with such acclaimed classics as The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now. While plenty of his pictures have become quintessential artistic achievements, Coppola has had just as interesting and influential a relationship with the box office.

From some of his iconic masterpieces to underrated gems, and even to the odd misstep that still found a way to perform commercially, these 10 films mark the best financial achievements for the illustrious director. However, it is worth noting that box office numbers alone can be a treacherous way to evaluate films, as evinced by the fact that Coppola's excellent 1974 thriller The Conversation didn't make the cut.

10 'The Outsiders' (1983)

$25.6 million

Image via Warner Bros.

An adaptation of S. E. Hinton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel, The Outsiders focused on members of a teenage gang in rural Oklahoma in 1965. When Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio) are involved in a brawl that leaves a member of a rival gang dead, the two young “Greasers” are forced into hiding. As the situation begins to escalate, some of the gang strive to find redemption while others are drawn into violence and peril.

While Coppola concocted a film of arresting visual style and intriguing, play-like melodrama, it was undoubtedly the cast of up-and-coming stars that was its greatest asset. Included among the ensemble were Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, and Patrick Swayze. While it opened to mixed reviews, it became a commercial success against its budget, grossing $25.8 million, but it has endured as an iconic 80s classic.

Watch on DirecTV

9 'The Cotton Club' (1984)

$25.9 million

Image via Orion Pictures

Released just one year after The Outsiders, The Cotton Club offered another tall tale of impassioned crime drama. Based on James Haskins’ 1977 novel, it follows Dixie Dwyer (Richard Gere), a jazz musician in late-20’s Harlem who falls in with the mob to advance his career and falls for a gangland kingpin’s girlfriend, Vera Cicero (Diane Lane), in the process. As Dixie goes on to be a Hollywood star, his ties to organized crime grow complicated.

It received praise upon release, earning recognition for its vibrant energy, its stylized allure, and its performances, but it still flopped at the box office. While in production, the film’s budget blew out to $58 million, making its box office intake of $25.9 million far from impressive. Upon discovering his original cut in 2015, Francis Ford Coppola invested as much as $500,000 of his own money to restore the film to his initial vision, with The Cotton Club: Encore being met with critical praise.

Watch on Roku

8 'Peggy Sue Got Married' (1986)

$41.3 million

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

A complete pivot from Coppola, Peggy Sue Got Married saw the director follow up The Cotton Club with a time-traveling fantasy rom-com. It follows the titular Peggy Sue (Kathleen Turner), a recent divorcee who attends her 25-year-high school reunion where she passes out after realizing how much she regrets every aspect of her life. When she awakens in 1960, she is granted the chance to re-live her life by making different decisions.

A breezy movie that mixed heartfelt fun with interesting insights into life and romance, it excelled as a quieter, more human-focused piece when compared to Coppola’s more renowned crime epics. Thriving off the back of Turner’s magnetic and Oscar-nominated lead performance, Peggy Sue Got Married went on to make $41.3 million.

Peggy Sue Got Married Release Date October 10, 1986 Cast Kathleen Turner , Nicolas Cage , Barry Miller , Catherine Hicks , Joan Allen , Kevin J. O'Connor Runtime 103

Rent on Amazon Prime

7 'The Rainmaker' (1997)

$45.9 million

Image via Paramount Pictures

An adaptation of John Grisham’s legal novel of the same name, The Rainmaker earned critical acclaim upon release but performed disappointingly at the box office. Made on a budget of $40 million, its $45.9 million in-take did provide a marginal profit, but compared to other Grisham adaptations - such as The Firm and A Time to Kill, which made $270.2 million and $152.2 million respectively - it was a commercial disappointment. The shame in that is, The Rainmaker was the strongest of all the Grisham adaptations.

Making use of an exceptional cast, it saw Matt Damon star as Rudy Baylor, an inexperienced lawyer who takes on a major insurance company by representing a young boy dying of leukemia. An intelligent and honorable adaptation, Coppola brought Grisham’s style to the screen in a way no one else had by emphasizing the impact of even the smallest characters while offering fierce commentary on the legal system.

Watch on Paramount+

6 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

$47.9 million

Image via Paramount Pictures

Viewed by many to be not only the greatest sequel of all time but one of the best movies ever made, The Godfather Part II is arguably Francis Ford Coppola’s most defining achievement. A 202-minute crime epic, it was divided into two narratives to run as both a prequel and a sequel. In 1958, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) must fight to maintain control of his organization following an attempt on his life. Additionally, from 1901-1922, a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) immigrates to America and embarks on a life of crime.

Defined by its enormity, ambition, and the brilliant realization of its juxtaposing tales, it became an instant sensation, winning six Academy Awards including Best Picture. Exact figures on its earnings are rather scarce, however. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $47.8 million domestically, but international figures are difficult to pinpoint. Additionally, it should be noted that it was not uncommon for sequels to perform dubiously at the box office in the 1970s.

The Godfather: Part II Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire Runtime 202

Watch on Paramount+

5 'Jack' (1996)

$58.6 million

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Ironically enough, while a masterpiece like The Conversation made just $4.6 million, one of Coppola's most successful films was arguably his worst in Jack. A bizarre coming-of-age comedy, it stars Robin Williams as a ten-year-old boy with a condition that rapidly accelerates his aging process, making him look four times older than he actually is.

Despite striving for a feel-good, wholesome, and charming viewing experience, the film was received as a tonally jumbled and somewhat disturbing mess which is today viewed as a bit of a so-bad-it’s-good flick. However, with Coppola attached and Williams in the starring role, it debuted at number one at the US box office and went on to make $58.6 million. Regardless of its quality, it does stand as a prime example of Coppola’s admirable desire to experiment in new genres.

Jack Release Date August 9, 1996 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Robin Williams , Diane Lane , Brian Kerwin , Jennifer Lopez , Bill Cosby , Fran Drescher Runtime 113

Watch on Disney+

4 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

$104.8 million

Image via United Artists

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic is still regarded as the definitive film about the Vietnam War, excelling as a terrifying yet enchanting nosedive into the feverish mania of the conflict. It follows a US Army Officer who is assigned the mission of trekking into Cambodia to assassinate a rogue Special Forces Colonel who is revered as a demigod by the Americans, Montagnard, and Khmer troops he commands.

A cinematic masterpiece and a maddening war odyssey of epic proportions, Apocalypse Now is one of the defining American pictures and a yet-to-be-surpassed depiction of, not only the horror but the insanity of war. While a polarizing film upon release, Apocalypse Now was an immediate success, making $104.8 million. While a box office triumph, its immortal legacy is in its atmospheric presentation and awe-inspiring story, more so than in its commercial performance.

Rent on Amazon Prime

3 'The Godfather Part III' (1990)

$136.8 million

Image via Paramount Pictures

The culmination of The Godfather trilogy, The Godfather Part III was released 16 years after the second film, offering an intriguing though flawed conclusion to the Corleone story. With Michael (Pacino) nearing 60 and living in regret over his violent life, he attempts to legitimize his criminal empire, a pivot that doesn’t sit well with the New York mob boss. Additionally, Michael’s efforts to determine a successor are complicated by the arrival of his illegitimate nephew, Vincent (Andy Garcia).

While it was revered as a technical feat, The Godfather Part III did garner widespread criticism for its overburdened story and some poor casting decisions. That being said, it did offer satisfying closure to Michael’s overall journey, going from a dutiful military man to a reluctant boss, and finally to a shattered old man plagued by regret. Despite its mixed reception, it was a significant financial success, making $136.8 million against a budget of $54 million.

The Godfather: Part III Release Date December 25, 1990 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Al Pacino , Diane Keaton , Talia Shire , Andy Garcia , Eli Wallach , Joe Mantegna Runtime 162

Watch on Fubo

2 'Bram Stoker’s Dracula' (1992)

$215.8 million

Image via Columbia Pictures

Anything but restrained, Bram Stoker’s Dracula was a film of glorious excess as it tackled the famous horror novel with tremendous fervor and an all-star cast. Gary Oldman starred as Count Dracula, a centuries-old vampire who travels to England to pursue the love of his solicitor’s fiancé, Mina (Wynona Ryder), who he believes is his long-lost wife reincarnated. In the process, he unleashes a reign of terror upon Britain.

Coppola instilled the film with an operatic grandiosity that allowed it to stand distinct among the many ‘Dracula’ adaptations, making for a divine spectacle of delightfully overblown horror and romance. While it made an impressive $82.5 million domestically, it thrived internationally, where it made $133.3 million for a combined total box office performance of $215.8 million. It was the ninth highest-grossing movie of 1992 and remains a cherished cult classic over three decades later.

Bram Stoker's Dracula Release Date November 13, 1992 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Keanu Reeves Gary Oldman , Winona Ryder , Anthony Hopkins Runtime 128

Rent on Amazon Prime

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

$250.3 million

Image via Paramount Pictures

Francis Ford Coppola’s magnum opus, The Godfather is viewed by many to be the greatest film of all time. The crime drama focuses on the Corleone crime family, with the aging patriarch Vito (Marlon Brando) looking to hand over power to his reluctant son Michael (Pacino), an uneasy transition that leaves the family vulnerable to their rivals.

The acclaimed masterpiece marks one of Hollywood’s greatest-ever critical and commercial successes. It won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while also becoming the highest-grossing film to that point in time with its box office intake of $250.3 million. Its excellence and influence remain apparent, with its astonishing visual display, iconic performances, and absorbing story setting a benchmark not just for crime movies, but for all cinema. Over 50 years since its release, it's standing as one of cinema’s true triumphs remains firmly intact.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175

Watch on Paramount+

KEEP READING: All 23 Francis Ford Coppola Movies, Ranked