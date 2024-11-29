In 1989, The Walt Disney Company produced an anthology film that banded together two of the most celebrated filmmakers in history. New York Stories, featuring two shorts by Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, is meant as a love letter to the Big Apple, but in reality, it's more or less an experiment to allow these master filmmakers to team up. Still, this level of artistic curiosity is neglected in Disney's current business model. New York Stories, which also includes a short by a purebred New Yorker, Woody Allen, tracks one filmmaker in Scorsese on the upswing heading into his middle years and another in Coppola suffering from an unclear vision that signaled his future late-period work.

Martin Scorsese's "Life Lessons" Reflects Artist Obsession and Insecurity

For outsiders, Martin Scorsese defined every pocket of Manhattan, from the gritty streets of Little Italy in Mean Streets and the trendy boutiques and art galleries of Soho in After Hours, to the lavish corporate skyscrapers in The Wolf of Wall Street. Although Francis Ford Coppola is not the embodiment of NYC like Scorsese, he was raised in Queens, and his New York Italian-American upbringing is critical to the contextual background of The Godfather. Coppola's recent audacious passion project, Megalopolis, is about a city that never sleeps or stunts itself on innovation. This anthology fable involves stories about artists, lonely adolescents, and other eccentric figures who make the city the melting pot of culture. Scorsese's segment, "Life Lessons," follows a renowned painter, Lionel (Nick Nolte), whose artistic life becomes compromised by his obsession with his assistant, Paulette (Rosanna Arquette). "Life Without Zoe," directed by Coppola, tells the story of Zoe (Heather McComb), a precocious 12-year-old girl living in a luxury hotel who attempts to rekindle her relationship with her estranged parents.

Just about everything Scorsese touches turns to gold, from his narrative features to his music documentaries. It turns out that the rule applies to short films as well, as "Life Lessons" distills the director's passions and desires with immaculate conciseness. Anthology films tend to struggle due to the shaggy momentum of their structure, so it's ideal to place the most inspiring work at the top to maintain the audience's focus through two relatively lackluster efforts that follow. Lionel, like Jake LaMotta of Raging Bull, is brilliant at his craft but succumbs to self-destructive temptations. The tortured artist's work is clearly influenced by his demons, which creates some virtuosic images on the palette. Because his abstract paintings are symbols of his internal angst stemming from his jealousy of Paulette's romantic interests, we gaze at his work with trepidation. Scorsese's sensitivity allows us to track his vulnerable insecurity but displays the proper amount of skepticism to valorize the tortured genius archetype.

Francis Ford Coppola's "Life Without Zoe" Is Without a Purpose

Where Scorsese unearthed the dark side of humanity's obsessions and lusts, Coppola vied for wholesome sentimentality with "Life Without Zoe." Unlike "Life Lessons," Coppola's short fails to evoke the magnificence of his previous work. The film begins seemingly without a purpose or motivation to tap into the world or psychology of our promising but ultimately hollow lead character. Coppola's films primarily grapple with family values, exemplified literally by casting his sister Talia Shire as Zoe's mother and co-writing the short with his daughter Sofia Coppola. He directs the film with warmth, suggesting that Zoe is perhaps a stand-in for his daughter as a child, but the substantial age gap between Coppola and the character is evident in the lack of a gripping dramatic pull, with the central plot centering around Zoe's attempt to return a diamond ring owned by her father to an Arab princess being aimless.

These shorts in New York Stories reveal their respective filmmakers' worldviews and have proven to be inflection points in their careers. Martin Scorsese's interpretation of his home city as a thriving den of artistic expression that masks the insecurity and toxicity of its artists feels truthful to the world and the director's complex soul. Francis Ford Coppola's short, centered around an affluent milieu of New York with people willing to flaunt their opulence, signals the director's distance from palpable humanity. "Life Lessons" shows New York for how it is, while "Life Without Zoe" portrays an idyllic fantasy of the city's wonder. Scorsese's short represented seismic trends that would define the back half of his career, where he reckoned with his purpose as an artist, as seen in the meta-textual coda to Killers of the Flower Moon. On the flip side, Coppola fizzled out in mainstream Hollywood, resorting to his own finances to produce Megalopolis, an ambitious creative swing that failed to garner audience interest and instead only satisfied his remote tastes.

