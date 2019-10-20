Francis Ford Coppola Weighs in on Marvel Movies Debate, Says They’re “Despicable”

0

Just when you thought the debate over the goodness or badness of Marvel movies had quieted down, director Francis Ford Coppola has jumped in to stir the pot a bit more. The director of The Godfather is just the latest industry professional to weigh in on how Marvel movies are affecting the health of the movie industry these days. His comments come two weeks after director Martin Scorsese first likened them to “theme parks” before later doubling down on that opinion during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival where he said, among other things, that Marvel movies were “invading” cinema.

Now, it’s Coppola’s turn to throw some shade at Marvel movies and the very large niche they’ve carved into the cinematic landscape. Yahoo reports that Coppola weighed in on the Marvel movies debate while in Lyon, France, where he was awarded the Prix Lumiere for his contributions to film. The topic of Scorsese’s (a longtime friend of Coppola’s) Marvel comments seemingly came up during the event. Coppola showed support for the Scorsese’s opinions, sharing,

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again.”

Luckily (or unluckily, depending on how tired you are of this debate), Coppola gifted us with even more hot takes about the evils of Marvel movies:

“Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Well then! You’d think Marvel movies were the true scourge of the world going by these comments alone. But, as is the case with all big debates about the state of cinema today, Coppola and Scorsese have been met with some polite but strong pushback from supporters of Marvel Studios and what they’ve created.

On the heels of Marvel-related creatives James Gunn and Samuel L. Jackson‘s sharing their reactions to Scorsese in recent weeks, director Kevin Smith has also weighed in. For Smith, he shared, among other sentiments, that “[Scorsese’s] not wrong, but at the same time, neither are we for loving those movies. And they are cinema.”

