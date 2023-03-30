Several decades and a few controversies later, Francis Ford Coppola's long-gestating passion project Megalopolis has officially wrapped production. The multiple Oscar winner first conceived the idea for the ambitious project in 1980. However, atypical with the passion projects of acclaimed auteurs, the high-concept project required heavy financing which was one of the many hurdles that inhibited its swift progress. Against all odds, Coppola was able to get the film off the ground and running, and it's now only a matter of months before we witness what promises to be an immersive cinema experience.

The announcement was made via a newly created official Instagram handle for the movie which is quickly gaining traction, a reflection of just how eager fans are to experience another one of Coppola's masterpieces. "That’s a wrap," read the caption of a photo of a giant clapperboard bearing the film's title as seen on the page.

With no major studio willing to buy into Coppola's vision to make Megalopolis, the film stalled in development hell until the filmmaker decided to self-financing the project using his own personal money. According to reports, Coppola was able to afford the $100 million budget the film required by selling off some assets including popular wineries in the Northern California region. Filming for the epic began last Fall in Atlanta, Georgia, but the film had one last hurdle to scale when it had to undergo a massive overhaul in its creative department. However, reports at the time seemingly blew the situation out of proportion by stating that the production was in a downward spiral after the originally earmarked budget was insufficient to cover Coppola's demands leading to key creative personnel abandoning the project.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Laurence Fishburne Talks Keanu Reeves' "Next Level" Martial Arts & His 'Megalopolis' Role

Reports also claimed difficulty on set for the cast and crew, however, Coppola and one of the film's stars Adam Driver immediately debunked the claims. Driver in a statement at the time said filming Megalopolis was "one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had." He further commented; "Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with."

What Is Megalopolis About and Who Is in the Cast?

The idea for Megalopolis was inspired by the second Catiline Conspiracy. However, the film will feature a futuristic setting and will center on an ambitious architect who hatches the groundbreaking idea of rebuilding New York City into a utopia in the aftermath of a natural disaster that ruined the city's infrastructure. Audiences can expect stunning visuals as the film is said to be shot using groundbreaking technology employing novel techniques similar to those used for The Mandalorian.

Coppolla who writes and directs the film assembled an exciting star-studded cast for what will potentially be his swan song. In addition to Driver, other stars include Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman.

Megalopolis is currently without a release date. However, with filming now wrapped, fans can expect an announcement soon as well as first-look photos and trailers for the epic.

Check out the wrap announcement below, as well as our recent interview with the film's star Driver about his role in the upcoming film.