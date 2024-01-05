The Big Picture Francis Ford Coppola is releasing his first film in over a decade, titled Megalopolis, which is a self-funded star-studded sci-fi drama.

The film features an impressive cast including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and more.

Megalopolis is set in a futuristic society that emerges after a natural disaster, but other details about the film are being kept under wraps by Coppola.

Francis Ford Coppola is renowned as the mastermind behind some of the greatest pieces of cinema in history but as all legends do, he refuses to rest on his laurels and he's preparing to release his first film in over a decade with his self-funded star-studded sci-fi drama, Megalopolis. The film has been mired by a number of setbacks, but filming wrapped on the project back in March. And now, we won't have much longer to wait for it to arrive, as Coppola revealed on the latest episode of The Accutron Show.

The film has an eye-watering array of talent attached, including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Bailey Ives, Grace Vanderwaal, James Remar, and Giancarlo Esposito.

All that's known so far about the film so far is that it has a futuristic setting and that it will revolve around the idea of humanity attempting to build some sort of utopian society in the wake of a natural disaster. Other than that, it's anybody's guess, and Coppola isn't up for explaining more quite yet.

“All I can say is I love the actors in it," said Coppola. "It’s unusual, and it’s never boring. Other than that, wait and see. It’s only going to be a few months and it’ll be out."

Adam Driver Thinks 'Megalopolis' is Going to Be "Wild"

Driver told Collider last month that he "couldn't be more excited" about the movie, which he labelled "wild". Driver also noted that due to the independently financed nature of the movie, it made everything that much more condensed, allowing for a highly effective shoot controlled by someone who knew exactly what they needed to complete every shot. "It’s so imaginative and big and epic, and it’s bold. It takes a risk," he said, before adding:

"Because he financed it himself, it made the shooting process one of the best experiences, if not the best shooting experience, I’ve ever had. There was no excess conversation, there were no people robbing from Peter to pay Paul,” the actor said. “It felt like he was in control of the movie that he wanted to make and that was it. “It felt like, ‘Oh, this is how movies should be.’ And he is the most generous, philosophical person that I know. I loved that process and making it with him. I love talking to him.”

