Giving a rundown of the most memorable villains found within Francis Ford Coppola’s immense body of work is easier said than done, because it does require the word “villain” to be defined in a certain way. Coppola’s best films are defined by often being morally complex, and resisting traditional stories of good versus evil. Contemporaries like Steven Spielberg (to some extent) and George Lucas, during the 1970s and ‘80s, might’ve been more interested in traditional heroes and villains, but Coppola’s characters feel less clear-cut.

Some villains in his movies are main characters, while others emerge as villains simply because their actions are just a little worse than everyone else’s. There are also films like The Conversation where more abstract things are villains, rather than characters; there, it could well be Gene Hackman’s character’s feelings of paranoia that create conflict and drive the story more than any individual. So, with the expectation that some picks (or omissions) could be controversial, here goes nothing: these are some iconic villains (or somewhat villainous characters) found within the filmography of the great Francis Ford Coppola.

10 Osvaldo Altobello

'The Godfather: Part III' (1990)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Almost a quarter of a century after playing the character dubbed “the ugly” in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Eli Wallach got a shot at effectively being “the bad” in The Godfather: Part III. Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone spends most of the film trying to redeem himself after falling so low morally in the previous film, and helping this is the fact that he does come across other characters who do worse things than him.

Case in point, Wallach’s Osvaldo Altobello, a long-time ally of the Corleone family who effectively ends his support during The Godfather: Part III by conspiring to have Michael murdered. He’s one of many enemies Michael’s made at this point in the trilogy, but he stands out because Eli Wallach’s a memorable actor, and this movie is one of the most notable and well-known within his lengthy career.

The Godfather: Part III Release Date December 25, 1990 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Al Pacino , Diane Keaton , Talia Shire , Andy Garcia , Eli Wallach , Joe Mantegna Runtime 162 Main Genre Crime

Rent on Apple TV

9 Biff Wilcox

'Rumble Fish' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

After a successful run of films during the 1970s, Francis Ford Coppola’s output became a lot more unpredictable – and some might say inconsistent – during the 1980s. Still, flawed as some movies of his in this decade might be, they are all interesting viewing experiences in their own ways. Then, there are also underrated films of his to be found released this decade, including 1983’s Rumble Fish.

It's one of two coming-of-age movies based on S.E. Hinton novels directed by Coppola that came out in 1983, and follows a young man trying to live up to his older brother, who’s charismatic and even feared in a way the younger of the brothers isn’t. The main character also has a rival named Biff Wilcox he has to deal with. Of course, given his name is Biff, he’s an undeniable and fairly straightforward bully, but an effective character whose violent actions escalate as the story goes along.

Rumble Fish Release Date October 20, 1983 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Matt Dillon , Mickey Rourke , Diane Lane , Dennis Hopper , Diana Scarwid , Vincent Spano Runtime 94 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

8 Virgil Sollozzo

'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Even though the near-perfect The Godfather can be a dark and brutal gangster movie, it is perhaps the most digestible in the series because, at least compared to the next two, the Corleone family members do generally feel like “the good guys.” Patriarch Vito Corleone rules over the family while his sons, Michael, Sonny, and Fredo all show tragic weaknesses that signify none will be able to continue the Corleone empire quite as effectively once Vito’s gone.

Most Corleone family members have their flaws, but their rivals tend to be worse, including the untrustworthy Virgil Sollozzo, who plays a similar role in The Godfather to the one Altobello played in The Godfather: Part III. Sollozzo attempts to have Vito murdered once, and when that fails, tries to organize a hit again. Ultimately, he’s killed by Michael for the ways he wronged the Corleones, an action which, in turn, puts the not-so-passive Michael on a path toward villainy himself.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

Watch on Paramount+

7 Bob Sheldon

'The Outsiders' (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Outsiders is the other coming-of-age movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola released in 1983, and it’s probably a little more approachable and direct than Rumble Fish. Still, its simplicity isn’t a detriment, because the honest way it looks at life as a youngster – in all its ups and downs – adds to its authenticity, in a way; there’s an undeniably scrappy charm to the film as a whole.

The main characters are all young boys in a gang dubbed the Greasers, with a rival gang of theirs being known as the Socs. Leading the Socs is Bob Sheldon, who emerges as the central villain of The Outsiders (unless one wants to count the process of growing up as a more abstract – and arguably more devastating – antagonist). Bob’s a little simplistic as a character, being generally terrible and mean-spirited throughout, but he functions well regardless as an antagonist within this direct story that’s unafraid to wear its heart on its sleeve.

Watch on Paramount+

6 Bill Kilgore

'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Image via United Artists

Being central to some of the most iconic moments in the critically acclaimed war movie that is Apocalypse Now, Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore isn’t on-screen for long, but nevertheless has a massive impact. He’s memorably played by Robert Duvall, who proves to be an absolute scene-stealer, with Kilgore being characterized by the callous and unsettling way he seems to enjoy being part of the Vietnam War.

He's one of numerous characters used to showcase the madness of the conflict, and the way it psychologically impacted seemingly every soldier who took part in the war. For being one reason Apocalypse Now is a decade-defining film, and for dropping the immortal line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning,” Kilgore emerges as one of the most iconic villainous characters in any Francis Ford Coppola movie, minimal screen time be damned.

Rent on Apple TV

5 Hyman Roth

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Being one of the few crime movies to win Best Picture at the Oscars, The Godfather: Part II continues the saga expertly and, as mentioned before, also begins to take the overall story in a darker direction. After Vito’s passing in The Godfather, Michael takes over as the head of the Corleone family, and sets about purportedly trying to make their business legitimate, though actually ends up running things far more ruthlessly than his father ever did.

Still, for all the things Michael does wrong, he’s not the only villainous character in the film, with Hyman Roth being the closest thing the film has to a “traditional” antagonist. He’s a rival of the Corleones that Michael nevertheless wants to become associated with, but shows himself to be just as capable of betrayal as both Sollozzo before him and Altobello after him. Just as was the case with those two, things don’t end well for Roth as a result of his actions, once again showing that Michael Corleone is not someone whose bad side you want to get on.

The Godfather: Part II Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire Runtime 202 Main Genre Crime

Watch on Paramount+

4 Colonel Kurtz

'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Image via United Artists

After playing Vito Corleone in The Godfather, Marlon Brando worked with Coppola once more on Apocalypse Now, this time playing the enigmatic central villain: Colonel Kurtz. Kurtz isn’t a direct presence in the film until its final act, but the mission to find and exterminate him is central to the plot of the entire movie, with Benjamin Willard – and others – being driven mad by their perilous journey into the jungle to find him.

Colonel Kurtz isn’t necessarily a cartoonishly evil villain, once he does appear, but he is sinister and unsettling, having gone rogue and going on to lead a small group of people who treat him as a leader, ultimately making him a threat to the military he once served. Brando’s performance is odd, but it works for the kind of strange and even otherworldly character he plays, with Brando/Kurtz being pivotal to the final scenes of Apocalypse Now feeling as haunting as they ultimately are.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 Francesco Ciccio

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

With a beefy runtime well over three hours, The Godfather: Part II manages to spend a good deal of time being a prequel as well as a sequel, in a sense. Flashbacks detail Vito as a child and then a young adult, centering on how he lost everything when he was young and living in Italy, built an empire in America after emigrating there, and then traveled back to Italy when he was older to deal with some unfinished business.

Said unfinished business is centered on Francesco Ciccio, a minor character who’s nevertheless a fearsome and thoroughly hateable one despite the limited screen time. Ciccio kills Vito’s father, then his brother when he seeks revenge, and then his mother after she begs for Vito’s life to be spared. When Vito returns to Italy to murder an elderly Ciccio, it’s a moment of genuine catharsis; the ruthless crime lord had it coming.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

2 Count Dracula

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Gary Oldman had a good deal to live up to when he played the titular count in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, given how memorable both Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee had been when playing the legendary vampire in the past. Oldman’s performance and the dramatic makeup – alongside a high level of violence – make him perhaps one of the more extreme takes on Dracula, and he’s also arguably the most bombastic villain found in a Francis Ford Coppola film.

Count Dracula is a tragic villain, but still an undeniably monstrous one, doing whatever he can with little regard for others to achieve his goals, and utilizing various unsettling supernatural powers all the while. There’s nothing subtle here, when it comes to the appearance of the character and Gary Oldman’s scenery-devouring performance, but within an operatic and even over-the-top take on the iconic story, the character works surprisingly well.

Rent on Apple TV

1 Michael Corleone

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Al Pacino deservedly earned an Oscar nomination for playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather, and then even more deservedly was nominated once more for playing him in The Godfather: Part II (to the point where it’s a little surprising he didn’t win). Pacino’s instrumental in showcasing how this character’s changed since the first movie, and then continues to devolve, becoming potentially the most fearsome – and tragic – villain in any Francis Ford Coppola movie.

Throughout The Godfather: Part II, Michael makes a seemingly never-ending string of decisions that lead to continual tragic events, with his refusal to back out of any conflict or show compassion to just about everyone losing him everything. There were traces of these qualities found during some moments of The Godfather, but Part II sees any good left in Michael being stamped down, suppressed, and, eventually, destroyed. By the end of the film, he’s a cold and heartless man, brutal with both his words and his actions, having an unspeakably high number of things to atone for by the time the events of The Godfather: Part III take place.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

NEXT: The Best Coen Brothers Villains, Ranked