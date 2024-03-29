The Big Picture Fans eagerly anticipate Coppola's sci-fi dystopian film Megalopolis, inspired by Roman Empire conspiracies.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film Megalopolis, a sci-fi dystopian drama starring Adam Driver. The film which has no release date, yet, is the auteur’s decades-long dream and takes inspiration from the conspiracies embedded in Roman Empire. The movie was recently screened for buyers and distributors, hinting at the director’s resolve to release it sometime this year.

While many believed Megalopolis is the swan song of the fan-favorite director, who went through great trouble to get it made including losing 75 pounds to help his stamina, told Deadline that he’s not done yet. “One way I knew Megalopolis was finished is that I’ve begun work on a new film. It won’t be cheap by any means, but I don’t know it can be called ‘an epic film,’” the 84-year-old filmmaker said. And what a joy it is for fans, who would understand that age might be a factor if he decides to step down, nonetheless, Coppola’s zeal to keep making movies is the biggest gift his fans will receive from him.

The Long Road to Make ‘Megalopolis’

Megalopolis has been long in making with Coppola writing and rewriting the drafts for years, then shelving it after 9/11. He then later put the financing together to get it made and even got a consideration to keep shooting during last year’s historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There were even reports that the movie had gone over budget, however, the director and cast quashed it.

The first look of the film was recently revealed by Coppola and it's magnificent. By the looks of it, we’ll get to see a very different vision of a dystopian society. The film follows an architect who goes up against the corrupt mayor of New York in an effort to rebuild the city as a utopia. Coppola previously revealed that the film will take inspiration from the historic conspiracy between Roman senator Lucius Sergius Catilina and Marcus Tullius Cicero, who became embroiled in a vicious and deadly plot.

The movie casts some impeccable talents including Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, Giancarlo Esposito as Frank Cicero, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, and Grace VanderWaal. Further rounding off the cast are Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, Chloe Fineman, Madeleine Gardella, Dustin Hoffman, and more.

Currently, there’s no release date set for Megalopolis, you can get more details about the film with our guide here and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.