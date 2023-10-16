The Big Picture Francis Ford Coppola's ambition extended beyond gangster films, as he experimented with various genres throughout his career.

Coppola's interest in adapting Jack Kerouac's On the Road persisted for many years, but the project faced challenges in narrowing down the dense prose into a screenplay.

Eventually, Coppola decided to bring on Walter Salles and Jose Rivera to helm the adaptation, but the film's release was met with mixed reviews and did not receive much attention during award season.

Although directing The Godfather trilogy is about as great of an achievement as any director could hope for, Francis Ford Coppola would be renowned as one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time even if it weren't for his trio of Mario Puzo adaptations. Outside of gangster films, Coppola has experimented with various genres, from biopics, romantic comedies, family films, and thrillers, showing that The Godfather only represents a fraction of his interests. Coppola’s ambition often got the better of him, and many of his grandest ideas never made it to the production stage. Although Coppola planned to make an adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s highly influential coming-of-age novel On the Road before The Godfather was even published, it was sadly a project that would keep eluding him.

Why Did Francis Ford Coppola Want To Make 'On the Road?'

Kerouac was an incredibly influential writer whose novels, poetry, and musical projects held a lot of weight with disenfranchised teenagers in the aftermath of World War II. Kerouac’s work was partially credited with initiating the “Beat Generation” of American writers. While his first published novel The Town and the City earned him significant popularity among young American readers, Kerouac's subsequent novel On the Road epitomized the rising counterculture movement that had begun to sweep the nation at the tail end of the 1950s. Unsurprisingly, this counterculture movement also began impacting the future of Hollywood; the 1960s saw the development of many of the writer, directors, and actors that would become associated with the “New Hollywood” movement that took shape with 1967’s Bonnie & Clyde.

Kerouac was keen to see Hollywood take on his most beloved work and first wrote a personal one page letter to Marlon Brando in 1957. Kerouac suggested to Brando that he could star as the protagonist Dean Moriarty should an adaptation ever take shape. At this period in his career, Brando epitomized the counterculture movement thanks to the “anti-hero” characters he played in films like A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront. Brando never responded to the request, but the adaptation eventually earned the attention of his future The Godfather director. Coppola personally bought the rights to On the Road in 1978.

Although a poetic, introspective coming-of-age story like On the Road feels completely different than The Godfather, Coppola was at a period in his career where he was reflecting on his own youth. After the taxing experience of creating the Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now, Coppola helmed an adaptation of the young adult novel The Outsiders and the original coming-of-age story Rumble Fish; both films explored anti-authoritarian themes and spotlighted a group of up-and-coming actors, including Matt Dillon and Coppola’s nephew Nicolas Cage. An On the Road film would have felt like a perfect part of an unofficial trilogy within his filmography.

However, the process of actually narrowing down Kerouac's dense, ambulatory prose into a well-structured screenplay turned out to be a more challenging task than Coppola had initially expected. He employed multiple screenwriters, including his future The Rainmaker screenwriter Michael Herr, Wild at Heart novelist Barry Gifford, author Russell Banks, and even his son Roman Coppola. A draft by the playwright Jose Rivera satisfied Coppola, prompting him to plan a proposed production date in the early 1990s. Multiple versions of the cast circled in and out of the production; Billy Crudup, Colin Farrell, Ethan Hawke, and Brad Pitt were all roped in at various points.

What Happened to Coppola's 'On the Road' Film?

The 1990s saw a surprising career resurgence for Coppola with the success of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Rainmaker, and The Godfather: Part III (which despite the blowback it received from some fans of the first two films, earned Coppola Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Director). Unfortunately, this resurgence came to a grinding halt at the beginning of the 21st century as Coppola’s productions stalled. The On the Road adaptation was continuously set aside in favor of other projects, but Coppola eventually took an interest in the adaptation once more when he caught a screening of Walter Salles’ new film The Motorcycle Diaries; the film also earned Rivera, Coppola’s On the Road screenwriter, an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Coppola decided that Salles and Rivera were the perfect duo for the film he was never destined to make, and officially brought them on to helm the project instead.

Although On the Road felt like an essential piece of popular culture at the time of its release, the novel’s impact had faded by the time that Salles and Rivera began their work together on the adaptation. On the Road had been influential on a number of other coming-of-age stories, and so an adaptation of the original text itself felt almost unnecessary. This unfortunately hurt the creative development of On the Road. The film is perhaps as good as it could have been considering the circumstances; unfortunately, the ambulatory, chaptered storytelling techniques that Salles and Rivera had used so perfectly in The Motorcycle Diaries didn’t quite work for On the Road.

Salles’ adaptation of On the Road eventually debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 and received a nomination for the coveted Palme d’Or trophy. Although many critics praised the performances by Garret Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, and Sam Riley, the reactions were mostly mixed, and did not reflect the many years that the project sat in development hell. Despite a winter release date and a series of preview screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, On the Road didn’t receive any major attention during the 2012 award season, and became largely forgotten as its stars moved on to other projects.

On the Road may have been an incredibly important text, but the film became just a footnote for everyone involved in the adaptation. While it did suggest that Hedlund and Stewart were more capable actors than some of their early projects may have suggested, On the Road was perhaps more successful in helping them gain future roles. Coppola made his best film in years only a few years later with Tetro; perhaps it was best for everyone that On the Road was largely forgotten about.