There are ebbs and flows, and then there is the career of Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary writer-director's uphill battle to triumphant victory parallels his fall from grace. Coppola's career trajectory is one of ancient kings and queens. Before he ever made the most celebrated film of all time, The Godfather, or orchestrated the most disastrous production in cinematic history in Apocalypse Now, Coppola's humble beginnings saw him win an Oscar for writing the Best Picture-winning Patton. In Coppola-esque fashion, he was fired from Patton due to a creative difference that is now the film's everlasting image 50 years later.

'Patton' Got Francis Ford Coppola Started

As an artist and business mogul, Francis Ford Coppola is an ambitious individual. Still today, with the impending release of his lifelong passion film, Megalopolis, he aspires to construct the world as he'd like it to be, rather than accept the natural limitations. Coppola's cinematic enterprise is covered in the new biography by Sam Wasson, The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story. Coinciding with the New Hollywood movement emanating throughout the industry, Coppola, in the late 1960s, signed a deal with Warner Bros. to control his own independent studio, American Zoetrope, which would cultivate idiosyncratic talent and projects that rejected the norms of the studio system. Coppola's batch of unique visionaries included future Godfather sound designer Walter Murch, Apocalypse Now writer John Milius, and George Lucas. By the early '70s, Coppola and company faced the unfortunate realities of art as commerce, as American Zoetrope shut down and Coppola was left with insurmountable debt.

Coppola, as Wasson's book details, always viewed himself as an outsider in his family and professional life. However, he understood that he had to occasionally play the game of Hollywood to establish himself. Patton, the film based on the military career of the esteemed army commander, George S. Patton, was produced by World War II military general, Frank McCarthy. Coppola, looking to adapt Patton's story, met with McCarthy. According to Coppola, in a sit-down with Deadline for the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, he was hired by the film's studio, 20th Century Fox, because of his military background. This was true, as Coppola did attend military school during his youth, but only for a brief year-and-a-half window before he went AWOL.

Coppola's script, co-written by Edmund H. North, was based on a Patton biography, Patton: Ordeal and Triumph, and A Soldier's Story, a memoir by Omar Bradley, a senior officer in WWII. Rounded out by an epic vision by director Franklin J. Schaffner and a titanic performance by George C. Scott, Patton was an all-around financial and critical success, especially at the Oscars, with all major parties winning awards. While the Academy is fond of all-encompassing, cradle-to-grave biopics, Coppola's treatment of Patton's story did not placate the typical norms of the genre. It focused on abstract philosophies of warmongering, and, as Coppola cited, reincarnation. The writer recalled that "the script was very controversial when I wrote it because they thought it was so stylized."

Why Was Francis Ford Coppola Fired From 'Patton'?

Undoubtedly, the most impressive stylistic flourish presents itself in Patton's opening scene, with the titular subject appearing like a larger-than-life figure while speaking to his army in front of an American flag draping the scenery. Accompanied by a rapturous Jerry Goldsmith score, this scene was immortalized as a classic within the opening seconds. Cutting between close-up shots of Patton's merits and decorations on his uniform, his pistol, and the four-star designation on his helmet, the magnitude of the general is rounded out by a wide shot that makes him feel minuscule against the backdrop of the American flag. Scott rattles off a speech that triggers jingoistic feelings, enabling the war-loving sentiments of America and our innate desire for victory. In its execution, however, the speech slyly operates as sobering commentary on the destructive nature of the military and our shallow appetite for domination.

This indelible opening scene was paramount to the film's epic scope and quiet observations surrounding Patton's legacy in American history. Before Francis Ford Coppola or George C. Scott ever won Academy Awards for their respective work, another star was set to portray the famous general. All the hottest names in Hollywood were considered for the part, including Rod Steiger, Lee Marvin, Robert Mitchum, and John Wayne, but initially, Burt Lancaster was cast as Patton. Problems arose when Lancaster balked at Coppola's script, particularly the reincarnation undertones and the in-media-res nature of the story (starting it when Patton was already an accomplished general, rather than showing him as a young man). Lancaster "didn’t understand why I just hit the audience in the face with him as a two-star general," Coppola told Deadline. In a stand-off between Burt Lancaster, a legend among legends, and Coppola, who had written or directed nothing close to The Godfather during this time, the studio sided with the actor, and Coppola was shown the door.

In the aftermath of Coppola's exit, Lancaster's creative differences continued. He eventually left the film, leaving the role of Patton to George C. Scott. For Coppola and the American Zoetrope company, desperate times awaited. Barely scraping by financially, Coppola and George Lucas rented out filmmaking equipment from various studios, including Fox, his previous employer. Fox was borrowing a horizontal editing machine from American Zoetrope, and upon receiving a call for a mechanical issue, Coppola went down to the studio, filling in for an absent mechanic. In a fortuitous turn of events, Coppola happened to witness scenes from a certain film that looked familiar. Despite his exit from production, scenes from his original script for Patton were filmed. The new star, Scott, disliked the revisions implemented under Lancaster's demands. As a result, the studio pivoted back to Coppola's vision, restoring his script after all.

'Patton's Success Helped Coppola With 'The Godfather'

This lucky break did not carry any momentum for Coppola's professional career, at least not initially. His hope and spirit threatened to come crashing down once he began his duties as director of The Godfather. In the 50 years since the legendary film's release, media coverage surrounding its tumultuous production has been prevalent, even inspiring a miniseries on Paramount+, The Offer. The director battled with Paramount and its top executive, Robert Evans, over everything: the 1940s period setting, the runtime, and the casting of Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. It's a miracle that Coppola ever escaped the firestorm of the Godfather production. If not for his work on Patton, the classic film would have accepted an entirely different offer.

Wasson's biography chronicles Coppola's thought process during this hectic period. He was certain that executives were conspiring to sabotage The Godfather's production and subsequently get him fired. Needless to say, he was not in the right mindset to attend the 43rd Academy Awards on April 15, 1971. That night, Patton won Best Picture, and he won Best Adapted Screenplay. Watching the telecast from his couch with his friend and New Hollywood peer, Martin Scorsese, Coppola was given inspiring assurance. "I don't think they're going to fire you now," Scorsese told him upon watching Coppola's Oscar be accepted. Scorsese was right. Not only did Paramount never fire Coppola, but the director finally took control of his set by executing Machiavellian schemes best practiced by Michael Corleone, exemplified by when he fired everyone who was conspiring against him.

One thing is for certain, despite his artistic acumen, Francis Ford Coppola never makes film production look easy. His pair of modern American classics, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, are defined by their behind-the-scenes drama. Even minor outputs in his career, such as The Cotton Club, went through the usual Coppola wringer. Before he was embraced as an auteur, Coppola's first break as a screenwriter saw him outside the inner circle, only to be pulled back in at the last minute when his script for Patton was reinstated into the final cut. Coppola's career in Hollywood is one-of-a-kind.

