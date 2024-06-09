The Big Picture Francis Ford Coppola's Peggy Sue Got Married is a departure from his classics, focusing on time travel and family dynamics.

The film transitions from a romantic dramedy to a supernatural thriller with the surprising plot twist that Peggy's grandparents are psychics who can return her consciousness to her time period.

Peggy's story arc reflects Coppola's recurring theme of family loyalty present in his other films.

There are few filmmakers in history who have had a run of films as successful as Francis Ford Coppola’s output in the 1970s. Each of the four films helmed by Coppola would go on to be an all-time classic. The Godfather was a cultural landmark that brought respect to the gangster genre, The Conversation was a brilliant conspiracy thriller that related to current political anxieties, The Godfather: Part II was the rare sequel that surpassed its predecessor, and Apocalypse Now was the definitive film about the Vietnam War. The success Coppola earned allowed him to finance a series of personal projects in the 1980s. While he turned to making intimate coming-of-age dramas like Rumble Fish and The Outsiders, Coppola also made the crowd-pleasing romantic comedy Peggy Sue Got Married.

On a narrative level, Peggy Sue Got Married couldn’t be more different than Coppola’s other classics. While many of his best films focused on ambitious men and their relationships with American institutions, Peggy Sue Got Married was an intimate, and at some point, satirical study of the burden of maternity and femininity. What’s most surprising about the film is that Coppola managed to turn potentially superficial material into a genuinely sweet, empathetic story about the power of love. It’s certainly an elevated version of what a project like this could be, but Peggy Sue Got Married features a baffling plot twist that stands as the weirdest in Coppola’s entire filmography.

Peggy Sue Got Married Peggy Sue, on the verge of a divorce, faints at her 25th high school reunion, and wakes up to find herself back in 1960, leading her to try to spot and correct the mistakes that led to disappointments and an unhappy marriage. Release Date October 10, 1986 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Kathleen Turner , Nicolas Cage , Barry Miller , Catherine Hicks , Joan Allen , Kevin J. O'Connor Runtime 103 Main Genre Comedy Writers Jerry Leichtling , Arlene Sarner Expand

What Is 'Peggy Sue Got Married' About?

Peggy Sue Got Married centers on a woman who travels back in time to change a critical moment during her high school years. In 1985, Peggy Sue (Kathleen Turner) is unhappily married to her husband Charlie (Nicolas Cage), a womanizing underachiever whom she fell in love with in high school. During Peggy’s 25th high school anniversary event, she begins to reflect on the critical decisions she made during her senior year, and how different her life could have ended up had she chosen not to dedicate herself to Charlie. After fainting due to a traumatic flashback, Peggy wakes up in her same body in 1960, where she seemingly has the opportunity to “start from scratch” and change the future. While not a traditional “time travel” movie in any sense, Peggy Sue Got Married plays with the idea of Peggy using knowledge of the future to benefit her past self.

What’s the most surprising, considering Coppola’s track record, is that for a majority of the film’s runtime, Peggy Sue Got Married is a fairly straightforward high school comedy. Peggy gets to experience the anxieties, frustrations, and excitement of her adolescence all over again, all whilst trying to ensure that she doesn’t fall in love with Charlie once more. However, Peggy soon learns that the past isn’t worth repeating, and desperately yearns to return to 1985 to see her daughter Beth (Helen Hunt). This leads to the weirdest scene in Peggy Sue Got Married, during which Peggy’s grandparents reveal themselves to be psychics. After admitting that she is from a different time, Peggy’s grandmother Elizabeth (Maureen O'Sullivan) and grandfather Barney (Leon Ames) offer to perform a secret ritual that will return her consciousness back to 1985.

Francis Ford Coppola Changes the Tone of 'Peggy Sue Got Married'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The revelation about Peggy’s grandparents changes the film from a romantic dramedy to a supernatural thriller. Coppola had previously presented the premise in a fairly whimsical way, and did not explain exactly how Peggy’s consciousness was transported; the ambiguity surrounding her mental state suggested that she may have simply been in an extended dream state. However, her grandparents’ efforts to return her to the time period that she belongs in suggests that there would be deadly consequences if she remained in 1960. It’s possible that Peggy could become trapped in the past, leading to significant consequences for both Charlie and Beth in the future.

In addition to the time travel mythology getting surprisingly dense within a matter of moments, Cage ends up giving a dramatic performance that changes the tone of Peggy Sue Got Married. After disrupting the ceremony, Charlie opens up to Peggy about how much he loves her, and promises that things will be different if she decides to be with him. This creates an ironic message to the film. Even though Peggy had spent the entire film trying not to fall for Charlie again, she realizes that he is being earnest in his passion for her. Cage is known for giving over-the-top performances, but he gives a restrained and emotional speech that shows what a great actor he can be.

It’s a plot twist that seemingly comes out of nowhere, but the psychic elements make the ending of Peggy Sue Got Married more powerful. When Peggy returns to the past, she now understands that Charlie is capable of redemption, and that his passion for her hasn’t faded. It marked a maturation within her character arc; although Peggy enjoyed playing within a fantasy of how the past could look, she is empowered to keep her family together in the future.

How Does 'Peggy Sue Got Married' Relate to Coppola’s Other Films?

Close

Tonally, a fantasy romantic dramedy seems as distinct from The Godfather as possible. However, the importance of family loyalty has been a recurring theme within all of Coppola’s work. Peggy’s story arc in Peggy Sue Got Married is not all that different from Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in The Godfather trilogy; in both situations, the characters are forced to make personal sacrifices in order to ensure that their children are given opportunities.

Coppola has also used nostalgia as a tool within several coming-of-age films. Since Peggy Sue Got Married takes place primarily in the 1960s, Coppola was able to utilize many of the stylistic flourishes and pop culture references that were relevant within that decade. Similarly, The Outsiders evoked nostalgia for the 1950s with its exploration of greaser culture.

Peggy Sue Got Married is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video