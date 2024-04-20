Francis Ford Coppola doesn't need much by way of introductions, considering he's been active as a filmmaker for decades and has made some of the best movies of all time. His 1970s output alone makes him a legendary director of the highest caliber, given that, between 1972 and 1979, he was the filmmaker behind The Godfather, The Conversation, The Godfather: Part II, and then Apocalypse Now.

Since the 1970s, Coppola’s never gone away by any means, but has rarely generated the sort of buzz seen by the development, filming, and eventual completion of Megalopolis, a sci-fi epic that has long been his passion project. Though its release is still up in the air (at least beyond 2024’s Cannes Film Festival), what is better known is Coppola’s own personal top 10 favorite movies, owing to his participation in 2012’s Sight & Sound film poll. Those movies he selected are ranked below, all demonstrating his great taste in film, and many likely inspiring his own work to some extent.

10 'I Vitelloni' (1953)

Director: Federico Fellini

Francis Ford Coppola’s family history goes back to Italy, as he had grandparents who immigrated to the United States many years before he was born. It’s potentially a reason why The Godfather feels so personal and deals with Italian-American characters, and it could also be a contributing factor to I Vitelloni - directed by renowned Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini - being ranked among Coppola’s personal favorites.

It’s not one of the best-known Fellini films, certainly not being up there with the likes of La Dolce Vita or 8½, but is still impressively made and something that functions well as a character-focused dramedy. Being about several men of different ages all dealing with the general ups and downs of life in a small Italian town, it’s understated but immersive, and has an empathetic approach to showcasing its various characters’ lives.

9 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Director: William Wyler

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

The second-oldest film to rank among Francis Ford Coppola’s favorites of all time is The Best Years of Our Lives, which is one of the most historically significant films of the 1940s. Not only was it a Best Picture winner at the Oscars, but it also dealt with life after World War II, focusing on various soldiers coming back from the war and dealing with the difficulties of readjusting to civilian life.

The Best Years of Our Lives is also a fairly long film (and any fan of Coppola’s knows he’s not shy about epic runtimes), but it earns its length of almost three hours. It would’ve been impactful on viewers who themselves were recovering from the traumas and stresses of war, and when viewed today, it’s still easy to appreciate what the film represented and what it was trying to achieve emotionally.

The Best Years of Our Lives Release Date May 29, 1947 Director William Wyler Cast Myrna Loy , Dana Andrews , Fredric March , Virginia Mayo Runtime 170 minutes

8 'Ashes and Diamonds' (1958)

Director: Andrzej Wajda

Like The Best Years of Our Lives, Ashes and Diamonds is also a highly-regarded World War II movie, but is otherwise a very different beast to that 1946 film. It’s far darker and more cynical in nature, though it does admittedly also follow the aftermath of World War II, in a way… but instead of being about recovery and a return to a life that once was, it becomes about the unfolding of new conflicts in the Second World War’s wake.

Representing broader and wider-scale issues and conflicts, Ashes and Diamonds is mostly about one young soldier being tasked with killing another, which is part of a bigger conflict between Polish resistance fighters and Soviet forces who’d previously both fought against Nazi Germany. In that way, there is potentially a line to be drawn between it and Apocalypse Now, at least as far as basic premises and dark, psychologically intense looks at warfare go.

7 'The Bad Sleep Well' (1960)

Director: Akira Kurosawa