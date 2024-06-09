The Big Picture Tetro is a personal family drama about redemption and artistic integrity, showcasing Coppola's intimate storytelling style.

The film bridges noir elements from Rumble Fish, leaving mysteries with no easy answers to be uncovered.

Coppola's use of black and white enhances the blurred lines between reality and performance art in both Tetro and Rumble Fish.

It goes without saying that Francis Ford Coppola is one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time. His run of The Godfather, The Conversation, The Godfather: Part II, and Apocalypse Now was so successful that it ensured him a place in cinematic history forever, regardless of what he chose to do for the rest of his career. While Coppola’s subsequent work was impressively no less ambitious, it was far less commercially successful, leading to significant gaps within his filmography. The critically derided 2011 film Twixt brought his career to an abrupt halt, but just before that, Coppola delivered one of his most personal films with the 2009 drama Tetro.

Tetro was a small, intimate family drama about fraternal relationships, artistic integrity, and the capacity for redemption. The scale of this film may have surprised viewers who were expecting Coppola’s comeback project to be another broad epic that paved new ground with its technical merits. Instead, Coppola used Tetro to bridge a stylistic connection with his classic film Rumble Fish.

What Is Francis Ford Coppola's ‘Tetro’ About?

Set in the Bohemian artistic community of Buenos Aires, Tetro is an intimate character drama about the relationship between two long-lost brothers. The enigmatic artist Angelo (Vincent Gallo), who insists on being called “Tetro,” has a quiet life where he works on plays that draw from his own personal experiences. While Tetro’s ambitions don’t span beyond his selective community, he is shocked to find that his half-brother Bennie (Alden Ehrenreich) has managed to find him. Bennie had run away from boarding school when he was young, and suffered a series of familial tragedies; while he lands in Buenos Aires due to a ship that breaks down, his arrival gives him the unexpected opportunity to reunite with his brother, and potentially follow his artistic path. As Tetro shows increased resistance to his long-lost brother, Bennie must dig into their collective past to determine what secrets have been buried.

Rumble Fish is often cited as one of Coppola’s best movies because of the influence of noir cinema; in addition to being shot in black and white, the film concocts a compelling mystery that relates to identity and masculinity. Tetro extends the noir elements of Rumble Fish to tell a similarly personal mystery. Noir films typically focus on a “MacGuffin,” but in the case of Tetro, Bennie is looking for a concrete reason why his older brother is so resistant towards spending time with him and helping him develop as an artist. Both films succeed because Coppola reveals his mysteries don’t have easy answers; Bennie is forced to look at Tetro’s checkered past before learning why his artistic work is so important to him.

While it’s often used as a stylistic gimmick, Coppola uses black-and-white to great effect in both Rumble Fish and Tetro. In Rumble Fish, the black-and-white is used to ironically indicate that the process of maturation is far more nuanced than characters like Rusty James (Matt Dillon) and The Motorcycle Boy (Mickey Rourke) assume it may be; in adulthood, there aren’t clearly identified “heroes” and “villains” like there are in classic films. In Tetro, the black and white are used to blend the line between reality and performance art. Although Bennie begins to suspect that Tetro is being dishonest with him, he learns that there may be clues to their past hidden in his plays.

How Is 'Tetro' Similar to 'Rumble Fish'?

Both Tetro and Rumble Fish address familial dysfunction and the consequences of ego. Despite the promise that he shows as an artist, Bennie is still a teenager who is in search of a paternal figure that may give him guidance. Although he hopes that Tetro will become that type of mentor for him, he begins to realize that his half-brother is fearful of ever making himself vulnerable. The same can be said of Rusty in Rumble Fish, who rejects opportunities to “civilize” himself in favor of striking out on his own. Both films show a sensitive side of masculinity that demonstrates the perils of isolation.

With both Tetro and Rumble Fish, Coppola utilizes dream-like visuals to blur the lines between reality and fiction. In Rumble Fish, Rusty’s elaborate dream sequences about his brother and their adventures together spark a serious discussion about his sanity, questioning how much of his reality is entirely subjective. Tetro achieves the same goal through its recreation of cinematic and theatrical works. The performances that Tetro creates often seem far more truthful and sincere than anything he admits to Bennie when they are alone.

‘Tetro’ Feels Like a Proper Conclusion to Coppola's Filmography

Despite being relatively ignored upon its initial theatrical release, Tetro is a thematic conclusion to Coppola’s entire body of work. It is ultimately a story about the universal power of art, and how creating something profound can last well beyond an artist's lifetime. It's critical to the film that the relationship between Angelo and Bennis is unresolved, and the familial tension is still something that is left to be worked out. Even when not considered as his final film, Tetro speaks to the themes that are present in Coppola's entire filmography, and shows why he is so continuously drawn to push the boundaries of what is possible in the medium. There's an autobiographical nature to Tetro; its message is that great art has the possibility of outliving its creator. Coppola received many accolades in his lifetime, but Tetro may be a film that will grow in popularity in the subsequent years.

Tetro may feel like a final film, but Coppola still has more stories he wants to tell. His latest epic, Megalopolis, which stars Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, and Giancarlo Esposito, is already dividing critics. A passion project that Coppola had worked on for decades, Megalopolis incorporates groundbreaking visual effects with live elements that transcend typical examples of the medium. Coppola is an artist who has always been defined by his boldness. Whether it's the intimacy of Tetro or the extravagance of Megalopolis, Coppola's work is always successful at starting a conversation.

Tetro is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

