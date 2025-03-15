Becoming a legendary filmmaker like Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather, doesn't occur overnight. For him, the path to masterful directing was a decade-long journey, starting with his enrollment in the Roger Corman school of low-budget, exploitation filmmaking to his misbegotten studio projects like the bloated musical, Finian's Rainbow. Nothing in his oeuvre suggested that he was destined to redefine American cinema by adapting Mario Puzo's best-selling novel until his 1969 film, The Rain People, where Coppola decided to strip down and focus on the essentials of character and performance work. This road drama, featuring future Godfather stars James Caan and Robert Duvall, is a somber portrait of the perils of re-building a new life and running away from your mundane past self, which contains reflections on Coppola's personal background.

Francis Ford Coppola Intimately Develops Characters in 'The Rain People'

Image via Warner Bros.

Responding to the gluttony of over-produced and antiquated musicals and other adventure epics, New Hollywood, which emerged amid the collapse of the traditional studio system, was a breath of fresh air, offering alternate cinematic voices that tapped into the political and social upheaval of the late '60s and early '70s. Before The Godfather culminated in the movement fully taking over the industry, Coppola made noise with his own take on a typical shaggy and meditative New Hollywood film, one that moved at its own pace without leaning on the typical three-act structure. The Rain People, also written by Coppola, follows Natalie (Shirley Knight), a stay-at-home wife who, upon discovering that she's pregnant, flees from her ordinary life to obtain personal autonomy by shaking up her life. Along her journey, she encounters a strapping former college football star, Killer (Caan), who is sidelined due to severe head injuries, and Gordon (Duvall), a fiendish highway patrol officer.

The Rain People was the first showcase of Coppola's talents and style. While Coppola flourishes in the extravagant — which is most notable in the hectic odyssey in Apocalypse Now and the feverish Bram Stoker's Dracula — his strengths lie within intimate character studies told through a gritty lens. Anyone feeling underwhelmed by the sheer bombast of Coppola's recent passion project, Megalopolis, will find the low-stakes quality of The Rain People rewarding. Like the archetypal New Hollywood drama, the film avoids plot, more or less, which leads to an awkwardly-paced narrative. There is no escaping that, and some viewers will be feeling rudderless when watching Natalie meander through the open road without a purpose. This, however, perfectly captures her aimless mindset. The free-spirited nature of the film shows a director, who is still an untapped resource, flexing his creative muscles, and you can watch Coppola grinding through his low-budget production in a short documentary, Filmmaker, directed by his friend and colleague, George Lucas.

Francis Ford Coppola Shows a Sensitivity Toward the Characters in 'The Rain People'