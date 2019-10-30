Director Francis Lawrence on Moving from ‘The Hunger Games’ to Apple’s Post-Apocalyptic Series ‘See’

0

With the Apple TV+ series See getting ready to premiere on November 1st in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with director Francis Lawrence for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with See, it was created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and it takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. See also stars Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper , Christian Camargo , Yadira Guevara-Prip , Archie Madekwe , and Josh Blacker.

While early rumors had the Apple TV+ service as being only family friendly and PG, I can tell you after watching the first three episodes, this is absolutely not true. The series features intense action, massive battle scenes, and doesn’t shy away from showing you some wild and savage moments. I thought the first three episodes were fantastic.

During the interview, Francis Lawrence revealed his reasons for wanting to make the series at Apple, how far they’ve figured out the storyline of the series, how the series pushes boundaries and isn’t PG, the challenges of building the world from the ground up, why he didn’t helm all eight episodes, how they created massive fight scenes where everyone fighting is blind, what they learned making the first season that they’d like to take into season two, and a lot more.

