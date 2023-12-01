The Big Picture Truffaut and Godard's opposing views and approaches to filmmaking caused a rift in their friendship and artistic partnership.

Politics played a significant role in driving a wedge between Truffaut and Godard, ultimately leading to the end of their friendship.

Despite their feud, the influence of the Nouvelle Vague and the friendship between Truffaut and Godard can still be felt in cinema today.

Sometime in the late 1940s, two youngsters in François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard met in Paris through their common love of the movies, forming a friendship that changed the world of cinema forever. As they grew up and bonded over the moving pictures, they became critics for the fabled Cahiers du Cinéma, championing de la politique des auteurs, or the auteur's policy which eventually became the foundation for viewing filmmakers as artists. The international critical and commercial successes of their first films, The 400 Blows, and Breathless, were the catalysts for putting The French New Wave into the cultural zeitgeist, a movement whose foundations have their names etched for all eternity. Notably, this kinship, fruitful as it was, had its own ebbs and flows. Truffaut and Godard had their own ways of doing things, and unfortunately, what was initially a mark of artistic diversity became the wedge that drove the two auteurs further and further apart. This feud became the stuff of cinematic legend, and the story of it was eventually put on screen in Emmanuel Laurent's Two in the Wave.

Two in the Wave Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut, their careers, their friendship and their impact on the French New Wave of the 1960s. Release Date May 19, 2010 Director Emmanuel Laurent Cast Isild Le Besco, Anouk Aimee, Jean-Pierre Aumont, Antoine de Baecque Rating Not Rated Runtime 91 minutes Genres Documentary

Truffaut and Godard's Opposing Views and Approaches

Growing up, Truffaut and Godard came from two completely different worlds. François was virtually neglected as a child. He was left to face the troubles of the world, often being scolded for acting out. He spent his life without ever knowing who his biological father was. On the other hand, Jean-Luc was a math prodigy born to a family of wealth, with connections enabling him to experience the vibrancy of art and culture. Despite his family's prominence, Godard also had the makings of a troublemaker. Once, he even stole a Renoir painting from his grandfather to make money. Their personal troubles brewed their sense of rebellion, which manifested into their spirited involvement in the establishment of the Nouvelle Vague. Truffaut's scathing criticism of a forced "tradition of quality" in his famous essay A Certain Tendency of the French Cinema stands as an immortal testament of their apostasy against the run-of-the-mill pictures of their era. It was the time for a more personal kind of cinema, the philosophy of which Truffaut and Godard willfully embedded in their oeuvre.

As it is with the vision that they have so rightfully put forth in Cahiers, the two filmmakers also had their own distinct artistic visions and styles. François approached his cinema with a notable tenderness and a semi-autobiographical nature, often waxing poetic about life and its veiled emotions. Jean-Luc, meanwhile, was like a mad scientist, his manic spontaneity infused with quasi-journalistic tendencies playfully experimenting with what traditionally (and politically) should and should not be put on film. What seemed to be merely a difference in directorial techniques started to become a point of contention between the two friends. Richard Brody in Auteur Wars notes that after the critical and commercial acclaim of The 400 Blows and Breathless, Truffaut and Godard's next movies, Shoot the Piano Player and Le Petit Soldat both flopped. Journalists were quick to denounce The French New Wave as a mere fad whose novelties have bitterly come to pass.

Godard's third feature film, A Woman Is a Woman received the same fate, and was soundly criticized by Truffaut. François lamented how the film's experimental nature was not how the audience expected the story to unfold, compared to what may be deemed a conventional story of romance instead. Godard responded by mentioning that the problem with the so-called new wave is their devotion to film history, implying that his fresh, unorthodox style of filmmaking is the way to go. This was just two artists agreeing to disagree, but it eventually boiled over when it involved the common lightning rod for controversy in everyday conversations: politics.

How Politics Drove a Wedge Between François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard

Close

Growing up, Truffaut and Godard came from two completely different worlds. François was virtually neglected as a child, left to face the troubles of the world, often being scolded for acting out. He spent his full life without ever knowing who his biological father was. On the other hand, Jean-Luc was a math prodigy born to a family of wealth, with connections enabling him to experience the vibrancy of art and culture. Despite his family's prominence, Godard also had the makings of a troublemaker. Once, he even stole a Renoir painting from his grandfather to make money. Their personal troubles brewed their sense of rebellion, which manifested into their spirited involvement in the establishment of the Nouvelle Vague. Truffaut's scathing criticism of a forced "tradition of quality" in his famous essay A Certain Tendency of the French Cinema stands as an immortal testament of their apostasy against the run-of-the-mill pictures of their era. It was the time for a more personal kind of cinema, the philosophy of which Truffaut and Godard willfully embedded in their oeuvre.

As it is with the vision that they have so rightfully put forth in Cahiers, the two filmmakers also had their own distinct artistic visions and styles. François approached his cinema with a notable tenderness and a semi-autobiographical nature, often waxing poetic about life and its veiled emotions. Jean-Luc, meanwhile, was like a mad scientist, his manic spontaneity infused with quasi-journalistic tendencies playfully experimenting with what traditionally (and politically) should and should not be put on film. What seemed to be merely a difference in directorial techniques started to become a point of contention between the two friends. Richard Brody in Auteur Wars notes that after the critical and commercial acclaim of The 400 Blows and Breathless, Truffaut and Godard's next movies, Shoot the Piano Player and Le Petit Soldat both flopped. Journalists were quick to denounce The French New Wave as a mere fad whose novelties have bitterly come to pass.

Godard's third feature film, A Woman Is a Woman received the same fate, and was soundly criticized by Truffaut. François lamented how the film's experimental nature was not how the audience expected the story to unfold, compared to what may be deemed a conventional story of romance instead. Godard responded by mentioning that the problem with the so-called new wave is their devotion to film history, implying that his fresh, unorthodox style of filmmaking is the way to go. This was just two artists agreeing to disagree, but it eventually boiled over when it involved politics.

How Politics Drove a Wedge Between François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard

Image via Lorber Films

Godard's tendency to inculcate the increasingly volatile political climate in his work reflected his own personal position. He was heavily involved in pushing for advocacies he believed in. In 1968, Godard filmed the Sorbonne Protests with his wife Anne Wiazemsky. They were dispersed by the authorities, but he continued his call for action when he, Truffaut, and other directors famously called for the stoppage of the 1968 Cannes Film Festival at one of its press conferences. Afterward, when a scheduled screening was supposed to begin, the pair held on to the curtains, along with other protesters, to prevent it from opening. The festival was canceled the following day.

While they appeared to be standing in solidarity, the intricacies of their ideological differences soon unraveled. In June 1968, the two had an argument about taking the student protests to the Avignon Theatre Festival. Richard Brody mentions that Truffaut vehemently refused to join these activities, claiming that he "will never be on the sides of the sons of the bourgeoisie" against the police force, the majority of which belonged to the working class. Wiazemsky notes that Godard called François a traitor, signaling the end of their friendship. The two still kept in touch, albeit sparingly. In the same year, Godard asked Truffaut for money, which the former claimed the latter owed him for Two or Three Things I Know About Her. Truffaut reportedly gave him his wish but kept his distance from Godard. As the years passed, Godard became an increasingly isolated figure due to his radical beliefs. Being involved in a motorcycle accident further exacerbated his predicament. Truffaut, on the other hand, was on the verge of even bigger success.

In 1973, François released Day for Night to universal acclaim, eventually securing an Oscar for Best International Feature Film in the following year's Academy Awards. Godard saw this as an opportunity to "reconnect" with his old friend, but not in a particularly cordial way. He sent Truffaut a four-page letter, wherein he discusses his disdain for the film, claiming it to be dishonest. ITomake amends for this monstrosity of a movie, Godard claims that Truffaut must send him money to make a film of his own. Included in this correspondence is a letter addressed to the film's lead actor Jean-Pierre Léaud, also asking for some money to produce his project. In response, Truffaut released all of his pent-up frustrations in a scathing twenty-page letter where he infamously labels Godard as "behaving like a shit". Truffaut also wears his Cahiers critic hat by trashing Godard's Tout Va Bien as "disheartened and cautious", an insult aimed directly at Godard's precious experimental nature. There may be some doubts about Godard's true intentions upon sending his preposterous letter, but what was certain was that Truffaut did not want to do anything with his old friend for the rest of their lives.

Truffaut and Godard Failed to Make Amends Until the End

Image via IMDB

In the aftermath of this vicious exchange between the two, Jean-Luc Godard continued to berate the works, and even the abilities, of his now bitter nemesis in interviews and other forums. François Truffaut, on the other hand, chose to remain silent. Richard Brody states that the two ran into each other in New York sometime after, but Truffaut refused to shake Godard's hand. In 1980, Jean-Luc invited François to a round table discussion with other filmmakers to discuss their new works. Truffaut was still angry, and even claimed out of spite that Godard should make a film called "A Shit Is a Shit". Aruffaut's wounds at the hands of the man he grew up with are still as fresh as the day they were given.

In 1984, François Truffaut succumbed to a brain tumor at a hospital in Paris, still with overflowing vitriol for his former partner-in-crime. Godard, on the other hand, retreated to Switzerland but continued to make films and other projects. He eventually died in an assisted suicide in 2022 due to "multiple invalidating pathologies". Both of their deaths were tremendous blows to the world of moving pictures, with their immeasurable contributions still being felt in today's cinematic landscape. The legend of their feud still lives on though, with cinephiles passionately debating whose side they're on. While it is intriguing to pick sides, perhaps it is mistaken to view this conflict as a dichotomy of right and wrong.

Godard's infamous letter to Truffaut was cased in an envelope labeled "Frm: a former admirer of J. Daniel-Norman", a filmmaker whose works they saw together as young movie lovers filled with ambition. Maybe the best way to look back on this unfortunate feud is that even at the most heated moment of their relationship, the pure love and sentimentality for cinema was still present. Truffaut and Godard's friendship may have fizzled, but the influence of The Nouvelle Vague is still visible on the silver screen up to this day, and embedded in these frames are the spirits of two of the world's most celebrated filmmakers in history.

Two in the Wave is currently available to stream on Kanopy.

Watch Now on Kanopy